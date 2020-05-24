Prince Harry Suffered from PTSD After Moving to the US? THE TRUTH

After a brief stint in Canada, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles in late March as they officially step down as senior members of the royal family.

While it was a massive homecoming for Meghan Markle, several reports claimed that Prince Harry was feeling homesick in Los Angeles because he has no one but the Duchess and Archie here.

One report said that the 35-year-old Prince was even taken to a psychiatric hospital because he had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In the past, Prince Harry has been very open about his mental health struggles after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

American magazine Globe published an article detailing that the father-of-one was rushed to a psych ward.

In the report, they allege that the husband of the former "Suits" star was suffering from a mental breakdown due to PTSD that was first brought on by Princess Diana's death.

But it got even worse while he served for the military for ten years.

The recent episode reignited after he and Meghan Markle decided to move away from the only family he had ever known to settle down in Los Angeles.

According to Globe's source, "The word is he has PTSD. Initially caused by the death of his mother. The trauma of quitting the royals, and moving to La-La-Land triggered the latest outbreak."

Prince Harry is reportedly not happy after quitting the royal family and moving to the US, and as per the Globe's "senior royal courtier" source, "Harry admits he 'can't believe' how his life has been turned 'upside down.'"

The source further claims, "Meghan forced him to ditch his family, friends, and country to chase her Hollywood dream - but it's turned into his worst nightmare."

The source added that Prince Harry felt "lost and alone" and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been fighting over the Prince's plan after the lockdown.

The Truth

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report saying that none of the Globe's claims were true. Even their website reached out to a source close to the royal couple and said that Globe's report was all lies.

In fact, it was recently reported that it was Prince Harry, who was the driving force of "megxit," and not his wife, Meghan Markle.

An insider told The Sun, "The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen."

The source further went on to say that the Duke of Sussex had been unhappy for "a long, long time," which resulted in his decision that the entire Sussex family should step down.

Growing up in the public eye all his life, Prince Harry knew how hard it is to carry a royal title. He reportedly didn't want his son Archie to experience the same difficulties that he has encountered.

On Prince Harry's decision to leave, "He wanted to move in the direction that they did and had been considering it for more than a year," said the insider.

"Meghan supported Harry's decision, but there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted."

And as a doting wife, Meghan had always made it clear that she would support her husband in whatever he did, the insider further claimed.

With regards to rumors that Prince Harry is all alone and still feuding with his family, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the Duke has already reconnected with his brother, and they're currently in good terms.

