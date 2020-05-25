Child Trafficking: Hilary Duff Slams 'Disgusting' Rumors

The whole quarantine and lockdown restrictions got internet trolls more time to come up with nonsense content and conspiracy theories that would not make the world a better place. Disney star Hilary Duff is the recent victim of online trolls and out-of-this-world conspiracy theories, which she later described as "disgusting."

Over the weekend, Duff went viral on social media after Twitter users accused her of being involved in a child sex trafficking. What made the allegations worse is that the actress is said to be trafficking her 8-year-old son Luca.

It all started when the 32-year-old actress posted an Instagram Story entry showing a collection of family photos taped on the wall. The photo wall showed an innocent nude photo of Luca with his private part censored with a sticker.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker," Hilary said while showing off the photo collection.

"No, that nude doesn't look like a cute baby pic, the body language is what is makes it alarming," one Twitter user wrote.

"I think that is just SICK. There is nothing cute about your child laying naked with tape all over his body," another one added.

The reactions escalated quickly and made others conclude that the mother-of-two is involved in child sex trafficking and using her son to make money.

Hilary's Clap Back

The baseless conspiracy theories reached the attention of the "Lizzie McGuire" star and could not believe it herself. On Saturday, Hilary took to Twitter to shut down the rumors.

"Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting," Hilary wrote. "Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby," she added.

Hilary's representative also spoke to E! News to deny the accusation and said that it was just made up by internet trolls.

"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots," the statement reads.

Hilary's rep said that the actress is an amazing mom to Luca and 1-year-old Banks Violet, so the rumors are just baseless and there is no need to explain further.

The rep also echoed Hilary's statement for internet trolls to use their time and energy in other pressing issues or, better yet, contribute to solving real problems in the world.

It is not the first time that Hilary clapped back to protect her children. It could be recalled that the actress also confronted a paparazzi trying to take photos of her son and other kids during a soccer game earlier this year.

Hilary posted their confrontation on Instagram and challenged to change the law on photographers stalking on celebrity kids.

