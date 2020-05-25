Queen SHOCK: Why Queen Elizabeth II Is NOT The Queen Of England

Queen Elizabeth II has several royal titles, but being the Queen of England is not one of those.

In February 1952, the then-25 Princess Elizabeth became Queen after her father King George VI lost his battle against lung cancer at the age of 56. The royal family held the official coronation ceremony after one year, during which more than 3 million people lined up from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace to show their support to the new Queen.

Despite ruling the monarchy at a very young age, she overcame all the tragic moments and proved that she is a great example of true public service. Currently, she is considered as the longest-reigning Queen and longest-reigning living monarch.

Most people refer to Her Majesty as the Queen of England. However, while she technically rules England, it is not the title she has been holding on for years.

England's dependency as a sole, separate state since 1707 makes the Queen's title different, and the last official Queen of England was Queen Elizabeth I.

When she died in 1603, James Stuart of Scotland became King James I of the United Kingdom. It means that as soon as he succeeded the throne, all the three separate kingdoms of England, Ireland, and Scotland became united for the first time under a single reigning monarch.

Since then, the United Kingdom only has one King or Queen. So instead of Queen of England and Queen of Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth II's full and simplified title is "Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Queen's Other Titles, Awards

Royal watchers has been surely confused for years now. Queen Elizabeth II's current title is just one of the numerous names and awards she has been holfding on for years.

When Her Majesty was born, her title was Her Royal Highness, Princess Elizabeth of York.

Nonetheless, her title ever since she became the crowned Queen is "Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith."

Back in 1975, she received the "Golden Pheasant Award." It is considered as the highest distinction of the Scout Association of Japan.

Meanwhile, in April 2013, Sir Kenneth Branagh presented an honorary BAFTA award to the Queen in a ceremony at Windsor Castle for her "lifelong support of the British film and television industry."

Queen Elizabeth II was able to garner more unofficial titles from other countries with all her royal engagements outside the monarchy.

The Salish Nation in Canada awarded her the title "Mother of All People," while Jamaicans unofficially refer to her as "Missis Queen" or "The Queen Lady."

In New Zealand, specifically by the Maori people, she is unofficially known as the "White Heron."

In addition, the Channel Islands and the Solomon Islands also established titles for her -- the Duke of Normandy and the Queen of Solomon Islands and of Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, respectively.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles