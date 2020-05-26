Britney Spears BANNED From Seeing Her Sons, Says Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

The former Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, was allegedly banned from seeing her two children because of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Her sons, 14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden were living with her former husband, who asked Spears to self-quarantine after returning from an interstate trip.

A source told TMZ, "Britney returned to Los Angeles from a trip to see her family down in Louisiana at the end of April."

"When she got back, she wanted some quality time with her sons, but Kevin insisted she quarantine for at least two weeks before seeing them."

As per the news portal, the 38-year-old was reportedly more than happy to comply with the request and did what Federline asked.

Since March, Federline was forced to homeschool their sons when the schools were closed due to the coronavirus spread.

The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker has been able to see her children twice and only for short periods. Her relationship with Sean and Jayden was recently brought into focus when her custody of the boys decreased from 50 to 30 percent.

Britney Spears was reportedly fuming about spending less time with her sons following a change in her custody agreement.

The couple first had 50-50 custody since their divorce in 2007, but this changed following a reported altercation between Spears' dad, Jamie, and her son Sean, last August.

Jayden also made headlines last year when he publicly spoke out against Jamie, calling him a "d**k."

In an Instagram Live post, the 13-year-old read and answered questions from fans, saying, "'How can we support your mom?' Well, I don't know. Because I'm trying to do stuff, but like they're all over me or whatever."

Another person commented, "'Is your grandpa a jerk?' Yeah, he's a pretty big d**k."

Federline was given a restraining order against Jamie, who has been the popstar's conservator since 2008.

As Britney Spears' conservator, Jamie has full control of her business and personal life ever since her public breakdown.

Spears was entered into a legally mandated conservatorship, also known as legal guardianship, which means that Jamie has full control of her financial affairs and daily life.

Meanwhile, the conditions of the Federline's restraining order prohibit Jamie from coming near Jayden and Sean for a period of three years.

The boys couldn't also be around their mom alone unless there's another adult that is not Jamie.

Because of what happened, Britney is reportedly angry with her dad because she sees both her sons less.

A tipster told Us Weekly, "Britney hasn't been spending time with her dad, and very much remains angry that she doesn't have the boys as much as she did in the past."

They further claim, "Jamie worries about her not having a set schedule for work that keeps her busy."

As of writing, Britney Spears is spending quarantine at her Los Angeles home with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The couple has been sharing several videos on Instagram, where they make some dance moves as they hang out by the pool.

Early this month, Britney Spears also topped Rolling Stone's list of the greatest debut single of all time for her 1998 hit, "Baby One More Time."

