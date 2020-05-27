Bikini Queen: Jenna Dewan Shows Off Incredible Figure 3 Months After Giving Birth!

In less than three months after giving birth, Jenna Dewan turned up the summer heat as she flaunted her incredible post-baby body.

The former pro dancer took to Instagram to show off her sensational toned figure wearing a sheer black swimsuit, gold necklace, and pink goggles as she puckered up in front of the camera.

Her eldest child Everly, whom she share with her ex-husband and "Step Up" co-star Channing Tatum, was also seen in the background doing their mother-and-daughter bonding in the swimming pool.

"Twilight" actress Nikki Reed commented "Okaaaay!" followed by flames emoji, signaling how hot Dewan is, while the "House Bunny" star and Bruce and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis wrote "Oh my goodness you goddess."

Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Welcome Baby Callum

Last March 6, the "Flirty Dancing" star gave birth to her first child with Kazee as they welcomed their adorable son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Jenna wrote on her Instagram as she shared a black and white photo of her son. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Her Tony Award winner fiance also shared a celebratory post with a black and white photo of him and his newborn's hand.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

In his previous post, the "Tempting Fate" actor revealed the meaning behind his son's unique name.

"Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms," Kazee explained on Instagram. "Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so ... Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born."

On the other hand, the "World of Dance" host shared how Everly has been keeping up being an older sister.

In her recent interview with People, the celebrity dancer revealed that her 6-year-old daughter "loves bringing" Callum's little clothes and thinks that he is "so cute" -- which is evidently true.

The mom-of-two went on and detailed how Everly "likes to pick out the PJs and pick out his outfit."

Dewan also mentioned how her daughter is "very opinionated" about his brother's outfit for the day. "We have opinions [on] what's soft and what's cozy and what's not," she added.

Despite their huge age gap, Everly loves being the big sis to Callum and doesn't mind sharing her sleep space with him.

Earlier this year, the "Take the Lead" actress said "yes" to the Broadway star just days after Valentine's day as they announced their engagement on social media.

Dewan's friend, Nikki Reed, helped Kazee to stage his proposal to the actress.

