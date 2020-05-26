AWKWARD! Tom Brady Draws Viral Reactions After Splitting His Pants!

Four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has just proven that he can handle major blunders -- a.k.a. wardrobe malfunction -- with class.

Just recently, the famous quarterback joined three of the greatest athletes in the world for "The Match: Champions for Charity." This included renowned golfers Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and fellow football superstar Peyton Manning.

The charity game was aimed to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts to help frontliners, health workers, small business owners, and those vulnerable people who were affected by the global pandemic.

Interestingly, during the 30 minutes of the live broadcast, the fundraising event was able to raise more than $1.5 million while the overall match raised over $20 million for COVD-19 relief.

"Knowing that $20 million was raised is amazing," Manning told TNT. "It was an honor to be invited to this, and it's something I will always remember and cherish."

Tom Brady Gripping And Ripping It!

However, things turned a bit awkward when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who was playing alongside the 49-year-old Mickelson, accidentally ripped his pants upon trying to retrieve his ball on the seventh hole.

As what professional athletes do, the football star continued the game despite his wardrobe malfunction.

He then took to social media to acknowledge the biggest blooper of the day.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..." he tweeted, about the coronavirus restrictions.

Brady also followed his post by mentioning that he has learned his lesson to wear golf pants. "Next time I'll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants #LessonLearned."

Tom Brady's Trouser Ripping Moment Went Viral

Unfortunately for the NFL player, Brady's torn slacks became an instant hit on Twitter.

One user pointed out that despite having a good shot, the famous athlete might need help from a seamstress.

"After his first good shot of #TheMatch, Tom Brady is going to need a new pair of pants or a seamstress. Right down the crack."

Another one stressed that someone has to play a good samaritan and give Brady a pair of trousers.

"Alright, someone's gotta donate Tom Brady another pair of pants too."

Another netizen even speculated how the NFL quarterback ripped his pants.

"The reason @Tom Brady split his pants is because carrying the patriots on his back all those years worked his gluteal muscles. Hence splitting his pants, due to him having a fkn wagon."

Aside from his blunder , the former New England Patriots quarterback congratulated Woods and Peyton for their victory despite having less than ideal playing conditions and terrestrial rains.

"Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard-fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it. Now...back to my day job," he wrote.

Furthermore, apart from his recent incident, the new Buccaneers star has made it to the headlines after two separate occasions of trespassing.

Last April, Brady mistakenly entered a resident's home in Florida, believing that it was the home of Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich house.

Following the incident, he was caught trespassing in a closed park before he was told by a staffer that it was closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

