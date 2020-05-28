Queen Elizabeth II In Danger: Her Majesty At GREATER Risk Of Falling Sick

Queen Elizabeth II may be quarantining herself safely now, but royal aides believe that Her Majesty is still at a high risk of falling ill due to COVID-19.

Since the lockdown has been implemented, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip reunited and moved to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England to place themselves in quarantine together.

Express U.K. reported that they are currently living together with only a dozen staff member working for them per shift to minimize the possibility of them contracting the disease.

Although they are taking all the cautionary measures to protect themselves, royal aides said that the Queen is still a high-risk individual to obtaining COVID-19 due to her age and previous medical condition.

Prince Philip is also vulnerable to contract the dreaded disease, which is the reason why he is also required to stay at the Queen's Berkshire residence indefinitely.

"No chances can be taken with the Queen and the Duke's health, so it's totally understandable," a source told The Sun. "But the fact this move has been taken indicates there will be no change soon. The Queen will clearly be in lockdown for many months."

The insider added that the Queen would be unable to knight Captain Tom Moore unless it is safe for her to finally take a step outside.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's health has become a major issue these past few months.

Earlier this year, the Queen sparked concerns over her concer health condition after she canceled an engagement at the Women's Institute. Per medical experts, Queen Elizabeth II was only suffering from a common cold, but it could have gotten worse if it was left untreated.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip was brought to King Edward VII Hospital in London and got admitted for four days for "a precautionary measure and observation" due to his "pre-existing" condition. This came after news surfaced that the Duke of Edinburgh was hurting due to a bad fall and was experiencing poor health right after he had a "flu-like" disease.

Since their departure from the royal limelight remains indefinite, their royal staff are said to be finding ways to serve Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh without compromising their health.

With a dozen staff per shift (a total of 24 staff in a day), royal aides revealed that they manage their schedules with a three-week shift to ensure that the monarch is always safe.

Initially, only 22 members of the royal staff were ordered to work for the senior royals at the castle, but two more staff were added recently. These 24 helpers have been split into two groups, and each of them will have "three weeks on and three weeks off."

They are only allowed to spend time with their families for two weeks. The remaining one week should be used to quarantine themselves and get the coronavirus disease test before going back to work for another three weeks.

For nine weeks, the aides have been following the measures and monitoring their temperatures before working again.

Buckingham Palace has not released a statement about Queen Elizabeth II's comeback yet. However, the monarch is said to be preparing herself with her post-lockdown plans.

