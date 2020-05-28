Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Parenting Failed? Baby Archie's Life At Risk!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's parenting ways will surely be questioned again after their departure from the royal family put Archie's life at risk.

The family's safety and security have always been a major issue as soon as they quit their lives as senior members of the monarchy. It became problematic because of the expenses, and it took a turn for the worse as there are now fears for the safety of their 1-year-old son.

Currently, the family-of-three is staying at Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles after they felt like they were no longer safe around the royal family. However, they are facing security issues in the U.S. after drones were spotted attempting to capture photos of the family.

According to The Daily Beast, Prince Harry and Meghan reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) about the drones that were flying as low as 20 feet over their L.A. mansion over the past weeks.

The outlet added that the royal couple saw the drones on May 9, 19, 20, 21, and 25.

While it remains unknown who the owners of those drones are, they believe that paparazzi photographers operated them -- or worse, they might be potential terrorists.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that," one of their friends said. "Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them."

Their friend added that the Sussexes never demanded any special treatment. Instead, they are only asking for the safety and security of their family while respecting their privacy.

Meanwhile, an LAPD spokesperson said that the incident on May 20 was reported at 11:12 AM on the same day.

"Unknown suspects were flying a drone in the area, and they were last seen on Coldwater Canyon," the incident report revealed.

On May 25, during Memorial Day, a drone was also seen flying over the Sussex residence. During that holiday, Meghan and Harry were reportedly playing with their son by the pool.

Harry And Meghan Have Been Warned

Although the U.S. laws state that flying a drone over people is an illegal act, it does not stop the unregistered pilots from tailing the family-of-three.

Previously, TV personality and L.A. resident Sharon Osbourne warned the royal couple. According to her, their choice to set up their new home in Los Angeles will not bring them the privacy that they always wanted.

"They actually moved to California...I don't know why, it's just so alien to me to think of the prince living here," Osbourne said during his appearance on the CBS show The Talk.

She went on and sent another caution, saying that Harry and Meghan will be fed up with the press in Los Angeles as much as how they felt toward the tabloids in the U.K.

True enough, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being followed by photographers in more ways than one since their LA move.

"The reality is people are following and tailing them every day," a source said, per Express U.K. "They are trying not to let the aggressiveness get to them. Protecting their family is their top concern."

