Ellen DeGeneres Now Most HATED Celebrity In The U.S.?

So far, the year 2020 has not been a good year for everybody, especially to Ellen DeGeneres. Aside from the coronavirus global pandemic, the famous talk show host has received multiple criticisms ever since this decade started.

From being the most loved celebrity of all time, Ellen suddenly becomes the meanest and most insensitive person on Earth. It feels like everybody is hating on the 62-year-old host, so much so that everything she does is annoying people on the internet.

Ellen's latest quarantine antic has once again put her on fire after giving her mother a spontaneous DIY haircut, which is supposed to be a "birthday gift."

In a video she shared on Instagram, Ellen marked her mother's 90th birthday by giving her a haircut even if she is not used to giving other people a haircut. To be fair, everybody is trying to pull off a DIY quarantine haircut at the moment since most salons are still closed due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

But in the short clip, Ellen's mom looked uncomfortable and was forced to do it.

"Why am I letting you do this?" Betty asked, to which Ellen replied, "Cause it's your birthday."

The old lady then started singing the Happy Birthday song to herself, but in a sad tone.

Once it was done, Ellen asked her mum if she liked her new look, to which Betty savagely responded: "No, not yet, but when I wash it...Oh! You really cut it short!"

The awkward video led people to conclude that Ellen's mom did not enjoy the haircut and even labeled it as an "elder abuse." Some also suggested that the video exhibited how much of control freak Ellen is.

To be honest, we have lost count how many times the internet has "canceled" the famous talk show host since the quarantine started.

Series of Controversies

Ellen's fallout started when Variety reported that she kept her staff hanging with the status of their job and salary. It was only on April 10 when the show informed the employees that their wages would be slashed by 60% after the show's production shut down in March.

Ellen's ex-employees also lambasted her on social media by saying that she has this extremely diva attitude and that she is "one of the meanest people alive."

In the same month, Ellen also received backlash after comparing her life in quarantine "like being in jail."

To add fuel to the fire, beauty blogger Nikie de Jager shared her awful experience after getting a chance to guest on the show earlier this 2020 to talk about her courageous moment of coming out as a transgender content creator.

Speaking to Dutch publication &C, the owner of the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials revealed that instead of getting a warm treatment, her experience is not as enjoyable as she imagined.

Meanwhile, Ellen's former bodyguard Tom Majercak described Ellen in Fox News as demeaning and not the same person as she appears on TV.

