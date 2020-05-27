Did Khloe Kardashian Get Plastic Surgery? Cosmetic Expert Exposes The TRUTH!

Khloe Kardashian broke the internet over the weekend after posting almost unrecognizable photos of herself on Instagram, revealing her totally new look.

The Instagram entry, which she captioned with: "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," has now gained over 5.3 million likes -- a clear proof that Khloe's followers are stunned by her transformation.

"Wow, baby. You look stunning," one follower wrote.

In the photo, the 35-year-old reality TV star looked totally different from the Khloe that people used to see. She now has a noticeably slimmer face, more prominent nose and cheekbones, glowing skin, and of course, her jaw-dropping blonde hair.

But aside from getting positive comments, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star's selfies also sparked speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look this good.

"Why does Khloe Kardashian doesn't look like Khloe Kardashian," one Twitter user wrote.

"Damn had a whole head transplant!!!" another one added.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Khloe is masking her sad life with tons of facial enhancements to feel good about herself.

A follower wrote: "Who is this person??? Obviously, she's not happy with herself, so she has changed everything about herself, really really sad!!"

"Getting under people's skin...funny when u clearly dont feel comfortable in your own...where my fav but who is this?" another added.

While many people are convinced that the mother-of-one went under the knife, cosmetics and injectables specialist Claire McGuinness expressed her belief that Khloe only did some minor enhancements to her face.

Speaking to the Australian radio show "3 pm Pick-Up," McGuinness shared her opinion on what she thinks about Khloe's new look and the procedures that she might have done to overhaul her appearance.

"There's so much going on in this photo. Who knows what she has had?" said McGuinness, who is also a registered nurse.

The cosmetics expert believes that Khloe made this new look possible through a combination of "surgery, injectable, weight loss, filters, makeup, and lighting."

Ever since Khloe rose to fame with her sisters in 2007, fans have always been very critical of Khloe's looks and figure and has kept comparing her to her siblings Kim and Kourtney.

"Everyone is starting to look the same," McGuinness said, referring to Kardashian-Jenner crew and their legion of followers all over the world.

"We don't know what Khloé's mindset is. It's hard being in the public eye. She's always going to be judged, or people think she's unwell or that she's just rich."

It could be recalled that in 2016, Khloe confessed to getting fillers to change the shape of her face. But she swore that she never had a rhinoplasty and has kept insisting that her nose looks slimmer only because of contouring.

As of writing, Khloe has yet to comment on the plastic surgery speculations. She recently uploaded a workout routine video, wherein she could be seen running while pulling the weight of her 2-year-old daughter, True, who was sitting pretty on a carrier and enjoying the ride.

