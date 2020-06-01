Kylie Jenner Fears THIS For Stormi Over Racial Tension In The USA

The entertainment industry has united and taken a stand to demand justice for George Floyd, who was brutally killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Popstar Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Halsey, J. Cole, and Tessa Thompson are some of the celebrities who have marched along with protesters to speak out about the real-life crisis that America is facing.

Kylie Jenner Reveals Fears For Raising Stormi

Meanwhile, "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star Kylie Jenner used her platform and encouraged her millions of followers to fight for fairness and equality against racial oppression.

"Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. We're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them," the Kylie Skin founder wrote on Instagram.

The beauty mogul also revealed her fears as she penned an emotional post on social media about raising her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in a racially charged country.

In Kylie Jenner's Instagram account, she added: "I fear for my daughter and I hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much-needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd."

Kylie Jenner Co-Parenting with Travis Scott

Stormi is Jenner's only daughter with rapper and record producer Travis Scott.

The reality star and Houston-born hip-hop artist decided to call it quits in October 2019, but they remain dedicated to co-parenting.

Moreover, despite their set-up, the two are cordial and focused on raising Stormi together.

According to E! News, the 22-year-old cosmetic mogul and her baby daddy are staying in the same house amid the lockdown in the U.S.

"Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house. Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie," a source told the entertainment site.

The outlet also cited that they are "on great terms" and that Kylie Jenner is "happy" that the "Butterfly Effect" artist is involved in their daughter's daily activities.

Although it may appear that Kylie and Travis have given their relationship another shot, the source claimed that the two "don't want to put a label on it."

Protecting Stormi Against the "Negativity"Oon Social Media

The mother-and-daughter bond is very evident based on Kylie Jenner's Instagram activities.

Amid all the issues today, the beauty mogul opened up about raising her daughter in the spotlight and her desire to protect her from the negativity in social media.

"People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don't look!'" Jenner mentioned in an interview for Harper's Bazaar cover story.

