Hollywood Shock: Elon Musk's GF Is Selling Her Soul ... For $10 Million!

It has been business as usual for Grimes after taking her time off to welcome her first baby with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Now, the Canadian singer and musician is keeping herself busy with her online art show named "Selling Out," which displays her eclectic artwork -- varying from prints, drawings, photographs and conceptual pieces.

Grimes Selling Her Soul for $10 Million

Interestingly, another bizarre addition to her exhibit was that Grimes is legally selling a part of her soul in an auction for a whopping price of $10 million.

Grimes explained that the documents have been drafted together with her lawyer -- including the entitlement of the buyer for a percentage of her soul.

"I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell," she told Bloomberg. "The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became."

As odd as it may seem, the "Genesis" songstress also wants to inject art in legal aspects.

"Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art," she continued. "The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

However, due to the ongoing health crisis and its impact on the global economy, she is willing to take the "best offer" and letting the highest bidder decide her soul's worth.

A Musician And A Virtual Artist

Aside from her music career, the 32-year-old artist -- whose real name is Claire Boucher -- is also a visual artist and has illustrated some of her album covers and tour merchandise.

"I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard," Grimes explained previously, per Fox News. "I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music."

She described her aesthetic style as an "edgy-looking, anime-horror," which can also reflect on her music videos.

The Canadian avant-pop goddess has debuted her fine art show in Gallery Platform Los Angeles last May 28, and it will last until June 3. She is also in the contemporary art gallery in Maccarone Los Angeles from May 28 through Aug. 31.

In her previous interview with Face, she opened up about motherhood and shared that she designed a digital version of herself to still be able to perform in the later stages of her pregnancy.

"Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them," Grimes added.

Elon Musk, Grimes Make Subtle Change To Their Son's Name

Just recently, the "My Name is Dark" singer and her billionaire boyfriend have decided to change their son's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii to comply with the California law.

According to Business Insider, the state's Public Health record can only include 26 alphabetical characters from the English language and cannot allow numeric characters.

