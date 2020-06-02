New England Patriots Star Devastated, Mourns Death Of Stillborn Daughter

Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots is devastated over the death of his stillborn daughter.

Losing A Child On Memorial Day

McCourty and his wife Michelle were supposed to welcome their third child in a month's time until a tragedy happened on Memorial Day weekend. The lovely couple is now mourning the loss of their daughter Mia.

In a heartbreaking statement, the couple emotionally shared the news to their fans, revealing that they lost their third child while Michelle is eight months pregnant.

"I cry as I type this. It pains me to announce that this past memorial wknd [sic] on May 24, 2020, Dev and I suffered the most painful experience of our lives," Michelle wrote on Instagram.

She went on to narrate what happened.

"My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant - at exactly 31 weeks 2 days when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week before at my last doctor's appt [sic]."

"We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb."

The Patriots star shared the same post on his social media page, adding a note about how much he loves his wife Michelle. He also emphasized the "strength" she has shown through this difficult time in their lives.

"Her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be," the football star wrote. "Thank you, everyone, for your love and prayers"

The 32-year-old NFL star has spent 11 years of his professional career with the Patriots. He has helped lead the team to three Super Bowl titles. At this difficult time in his personal life, his team-turned-family expressed their love and support for him.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left a heart-touching comment for McCourty.

"Love you, my brother. So sad for you to lose! You are in our thoughts and prayers always," Brady wrote.

Jerod Mayo, the team's linebacker coach, added: "My prayers and love to your family bro."

Damien Harris, meanwhile, shared: "Sending major prayers and love to you and your family my brother, much love always️."

A Still Birth That Broke Their Hearts

Michelle emotionally shared the details of how the birth of their third child came about, with all the details of how devastating the experience was.

"To make matters worse, after an emotional full 21-hour labor, I had to push out and deliver our beautiful baby girl who came out with the umbilical cord around her neck. We held our baby, wrapped in a blanket, cute as ever, looking just like our son Brayden when he was born, but she had no breaths. No cries. No movement. Doctors say they have no answers to why this happens. It just sadly does," Michelle divulged.

Michelle -- who is a mother to Londyn, 3, and son Brayden, 2, with McCourty -- appealed to her family and friends for support as she goes through this difficult time.

"We do ask that you please push your prayers our way, especially towards our future, as that will be the hardest challenge moving forward," she wrote. "Pray for our healing."

While Devin McCourty and Michelle try to find sense in everything that happened, the couple continues to find courage in the two little angels that they have at home. In time, they will be able to find healing and move past this devastating experience, hopefully with renewed hope on life and love.

