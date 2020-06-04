LOOK! Jennifer Aniston Sells Rare NUDE Photo For COVID-19 Relief

Indeed, Jennifer Aniston has the SEXIEST way to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts around the globe.

On May 30, Jen launched the biggest project she has for this year, announcing on her Instagram page that she worked with award-winning photographer Mark Seliger to develop her rare picture in a studio.

In a short clip she recorded, the 51-year-old "We're The Millers" actress revealed the development of her iconic black-and-white nude image where she covers her naked body with her arms and legs alone.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved," she captioned the post.

The naked picture of Jen was taken by Seliger when the actress was still starring in the hit TV show "Friends." Following the provocative photoshoot, the image was then used for the February 1996 issue of Us Magazine.

Aniston then urged her 33.8 million followers to check her bio where she put the auction link. She also took her chance to thank Seliger for partnering with auction company Christie's for the project and RADArt4Aid, a fundraising campaign, for the effort.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAF Clinics), who will benefit from the initiative, is an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and care to those people in need in the United States.

As of the writing, the Christie's site shows that the highest bid is already at $ 7,500

Aside from Aniston, Seliger also plans to add more celebrity photographs in the auction. His portraits of Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Lenny Kravitz, Leonardi DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks are now up for bid.

Celebrities, Fans Applauded Jen!

After disclosing her sexy initiative, a lot of her fans and followers left kind comments on her post to show support.

Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, wrote: "Beautiful photo! Beautiful babe."

Both Hanks and Wilson were tested positive for the virus in Australia while on location for a movie. Fortunately, they recovered from the disease and are now back to their typical everyday routine.

"Another day another blessing. Getting your post notifications make me so happy," another fan wrote.

The America's sweetheart has been known for her generosity and support of several non-profit organizations.

In 2008, Aniston left her fans impressed when she started her advocacy for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She is also a big supporter of "Friends of El Faro," a charity which helps the children at the Casa Hogar Sion Orphanage in Tijuana.

Jen even received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2007 for her outstanding contributions in raising awareness in the LGBT community.

The "Friends" actress has also been a secret Santa to multiple charities by donating secretly to them. Last year, she cashed out half a million dollar to Doctors Without Borders, Partners in Health and AmeriCares.

