Royal Fear: Prince William SCARED For Prince Harry Amid Megxit Struggles

Prince William and Prince Harry are talking to each other again. In fact, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex is leaning on his brother for support as he struggles with his new life in Los Angeles.

A Brother's Love And Concern

As they try to put their roots down in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now facing security challenges that most celebrities deal with. Amid all these, the Sussex patriarch is comforted by the thought that he can talk to his big brother again.

After months of not speaking to each other, finally, the brothers have ended their rift earlier this year. Insider sources reveal that it was Prince William who first offered help to the royal couple when they voiced out their concerns against the scrutiny they have been getting from the British media.

However, while Prince William may have accepted the new life his brother has chosen to take, he has expressed his concerns about Harry's life in L.A and has advised his younger brother to rethink his stay in California.

"William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," the Us Weekly insider said. "He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety."

Prince William and Prince Harry may not have spoken to each other for so long, but brothers can always set their differences aside for family. They both promised to be there for each other no matter what, and this is what Prince William exemplifies now.

The 35-year-old Prince Harry has reportedly been in contact with the other members of the royal family too, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. While in transition to his new life outside the royal family, the Duke of Sussex is constantly making calls at home.

The source told Us Weekly that the 94-year-old monarch -- who is still in isolation due to the risks of the coronavirus -- has "been reaching out to Harry to see if he's OK and has offered to help out if needed."

Prince Harry Faces Challenges In Life In Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to Los Angeles to finally start a new independent life. While Meghan is now back to where she grew up and feels most comfortable, Prince Harry has to make a lot of adjustments from his end.

"Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn't expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," the Us insider added.

When Harry arrived to the U.S., he came with unrealistic expectations. It was as if he saw independent life outside of the royal family through "rose-colored glasses," the insider explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excited to move to the city of the stars. However, the timing of their move became tricky in the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

While in quarantine, the royal couple is carefully planning their every move. At the moment, their biggest issue is their security. Recent reports suggested that the couple has been concerned about the drones flying over their home.

The British Army veteran and the former "Suits" actress is considering relocating elsewhere. However, the insider source added that at the moment, their little family is staying put where they are.

