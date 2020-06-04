Insensitive! Ellen DeGeneres Slammed For Tone-Deaf 'Black Lives Matter' Post

Ellen DeGeneres is now being heavily criticized for her insensitive post concerning the Black Lives Matter movement. The now-deleted post was about the ongoing protests in the U.S. following the violent death of George Floyd.

Social media users were quick to call out the host for her tweet. They found it tone-deaf and just downright insensitive.

An Expression Taken Out Of Context

The 62-year-old television host has always been known for her call to "always be kind to one another." In fact, every episode of her show would come to a close with this phrase, reminding everyone to always show kindness.

In her recent social media post, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host shared a video urging her followers to only spread love. This is in response to all the violence happening during the mass protests for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad," DeGeneres wrote according to the screenshot that a Twitter user posted. "People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love."

While the message was intended to encourage everyone to unite against racism, social media users took issue on the phrase she used in her post. They think the term "people of color" is inappropriate as the focus is on the black community.

One user wrote, "Black people Ellen not people of color. #BlackLivesMatter

Another user pointed out how Ellen's post seemed too cautious to be making a stand.

"Not people of color. George Floyd was black. Why are being so cautious? Serious ?"

"Black people, Ellen. Now delete," a third critic suggested.

While her intent may be for the good of everyone, social media users found her tweets rather insensitive and tone-deaf.

After deleting the first post, Ellen quickly posted two new tweets to correct her mistakes. The pair of tweets that came with the video was aimed to encourage people to donate for worthwhile causes. Their donation to the Black Lives Matter movement will go a long way.

The Fight Against Racism Continues

The tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the fight against systemic racism in the U.S. It has brought a lot of protesters in the streets to call for change.

Black Lives Matter movement sits on the anger and outrage of people over the brutal death of George Floyd and the African American men and women before him. While everyone is trying to navigate through the new normal brought about by the pandemic, the death of Floyd highlighted the age-old fight against racism.

While some protests have turned out into violent riots, there are several peaceful ones that hope to send the message across. Celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx and George Clooney have used their platforms to encourage everyone to be one with the fight.

At the end of the day, while the focus may be on Black Americans, it is important to note that anyone can fall victim to racism. If no force can stop racism today, there is no hope that anyone will be safe in the future.

