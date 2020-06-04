Nick Cordero's Wife Told To Say Final Goodbye -- Chooses To Keep Hope!

Amanda Kloots has been told to say her final goodbyes to her husband Nick Cordero. The Broadway actor's health condition continues to decline even after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Staying Positive Amid Health Complications

Cordero has been in Cedar Sinai Hospital since March. The "Rock Of Ages" star was first diagnosed with pneumonia before the doctors were able to confirm that the he has contracted the coronavirus.

After months of battling with the dreaded coronavirus, Cordero has finally tested negative. Unfortunately, he continues to be in the ICU due to the complications brought about by the dreaded disease.

Doctors have repeatedly told Cordero's wife that his chances for survival are very low, but Kloots has chosen to stay positive. She believes that her husband's health condition will get better in time and with God's grace.

On Wednesday, the fitness instructor shared a black and white photo of the 41- year-old actor and their son Elvis. In the photo, the actor can be seen hugging his son. In the caption, Kloots wrote a heartwarming message about faith and hope.

"I've been told a couple of times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye. I've been told it would take a miracle," Kloots captioned the post. "Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day."

She went on to talk about how her faith has given her hope that her husband will be well soon.

"Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he's still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

Amanda remains hopeful that her husband Nick will soon wake up from the health scare. At this point, this mother of one is holding on to the faith that all will be well.

A Woman Of Strength

The last few months have been very tough for Cordero's family, particularly his wife Amanda. While little is known about her, the fitness guru has continued to provide support to the actor who is fighting for his life.

Kloots have kept a record of the highs and lows of her husband's health battle. She shares updates on Cordero's condition through social media -- including his leg amputation in April and lung infection in May.

She was happiest when Cordero showed signs of improvement from the medically induced coma on May 12.

"We are at the beginnings of him waking up and the beginning of him following even more commands and being able to do more things," Kloots explained. "What a miracle! Our guy is coming back. He is coming back. It's just so great. It's a great day."

While Kloots admitted how difficult this journey has been, she has remained strong for her husband.

"My sister gave me great advice the other day about how sometimes you ask for a miracle," Kloots said. "In your mind, you're asking for the miracle you're asking for, but God gives you a miracle in a different way. I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for Nick and we will see. If it's not the miracle I'm asking for, maybe it's a miracle that comes out in a different way at a different time."

Amanda has been a picture of a woman of great strength. Her faith and the encouraging words from her family provides her comfort at this difficult time.

