Royal Shock: Royal Family Member in A Coma After Scary Road Accident

A royal family member figured into a serious accident and is reportedly in a coma.

French Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre was injured in the road accident on Monday, June 1, as per the French news outlet, La Voix du Nord.

Circumstances around the crash remain unclear, but it is believed that the royal family member was injured in a motorbike crash.

Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre, victim of a motorcycle accident, is in a coma. pic.twitter.com/R8F0u51FkI — Royal News (@RoyalFamily_LS) June 3, 2020

Princess Hermine is known for her love of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Gala reported that she is in a worrying state after the crash. Friends of the mother-of-two have been writing well-wishes on social media.

Producer Thierry Klemeniuk posted on Facebook, "Let us all pray for our princess.

Event manager Viviane Zaniroli said, "In thoughts and prayers for our Mimine, Hermine from Clermont-Tonnerre, in a coma following a motorcycle accident, we think strongly of Allegra and Calixte, her children. My darling princess, you are a warrior. Fight."

The 54-year-old Parisian actress slash jetsetter appeared on reality shows like Fear Factor and La Ferme Celebrities in Africa and French films such as "Shooting Stars," "Riches, belles, etc." and "Alliance Cherche Doigt."

Princess Hermine is the daughter of Charles Henri, the 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranvillé.

While she is not officially a princess, Hermine, as an author, is dubbed one by the French press. She also signs her book as "Princesse Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre."

She has written seven books, including "One day my Prince will come - but where, when, and how. In 2001, Princess Hermine described the book as a "guidebook" for those who have lost their touch in romance.

"In today's world, gallantry seems to have died out. Men have lost their charm, and women have hardened up."

Allegra and Calixte are her two children from a decade-long marriage to French businessman Alastair Cuddeford. They divorced in 2009.

Two Other Royal Family Members, Dead

Princess Hermine's accident comes weeks after a descendant of Emperor Karl of Austria, Princess Maria Galitzine, who died from heart failure at the age of 31 and German Prince Otto of Hesse crashed his Ducati motorcycles into ramps which led to his death. The princess was living a healthy life away from royal duties in Texas, US, when she suddenly passed away early this month.

Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine (31) - married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh passed away in Houston,Texas pic.twitter.com/RfauzMWIZC — Naveen S Garewal (@naveengarewal) May 15, 2020

Princess Maria left behind her husband and a two-year-old child.

On May 4, just six days before her 32nd day, the young princess suffered a fatal cardiac aneurysm.

The Houston Chronicle published an obituary that said, "Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm."

"She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Please keep Maria in your prayers."

Prince Otto of Hesse, died on the scene following a motorbike crash into a guard near Lake Constance, in the southern German state of Bavaria.

As German newspaper Bild reported, the 55-year-old Prince hit a barrier at speed while driving his Ducati motorcycle.

He was reportedly fond of motorbikes and fast cars, and according to reports, he was driving over the speeding limit.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, but the motorbike is said to have swerved after overlooking another vehicle that was going at a fast speed.

Prince Otto left behind four children, Prince Max, Princess Elena, Prince Moritz, and Prince Leopold.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle True Colors Revealed: A 'Backstabber' Like Camilla Parker Bowles, Analyst Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles