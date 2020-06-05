Queen Elizabeth Responds to Letter That Pleads UK to 'Take Back US Again'

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II received a disturbing letter from an American citizen that, in a rare move, responded with a blunt message from Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II gets a lot of letters with 300 incoming mails a day. It is known that the monarch loves reading the letters her secretaries give her to read.

The 94-year-old occasionally instructs a reply to the public's letters and has, in the past, sent charming letters, especially to children.

But in 2015, she received a unique letter from a US citizen.

That same year, current president Donald Trump was running in the presidential elections, and the monarch received a request.

It said, "On behalf of the American people, I urgently implore you to take us back. Clearly, the options we have to lead us aren't up to par."

It continued, "Again, please, I beg you, make the United States of America, a colony of the United Kingdom."

"For further reasons as to why this is such a necessary, albeit drastic, step, I refer to tonight's Republican Party Primary debate."

It concluded with, "Thank you. God save The Queen."

Buckingham Palace, shockingly, took the step of replying to the person, and the response was published online.

They wrote, "I have been asked to write in response to your recent letter to The Queen in which you express your views about the American government."

"Whilst your views have been noted, you will appreciate, I am sure, that there can be no question of the Queen intervening in the affairs of another sovereign state.

Not everyone is happy with how the US is operating more than 200 years later.

Before the monarch came to power, the United States colonies belong to Great Britain. Immigrants from Europe came to different East Coast locations in the late sixteenth century as England commenced a colonization initiative.

However, with political disagreements caused the colonists to revolutionize against tax hikes, which led to the Revolutionary War and the founding of an independent country.

After the 1776 American Revolution, the US has not kept up any association with the crown.

Royal historian Dr. Spencer Jones said, "Was a reconquest of America and a refutation of the declaration of independence ever likely? I am afraid not, and any scenarios where this occurred must be considered most improbable."

Despite Queen Elizabeth II's friendly relationship with the United States, she is only one of the two royal members who have visited the United States for a royal visit.

The other one was her father, King George VI.

She last visited the US in 2007 with her husband, Prince Philip.

Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed different US presidents in the UK.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first US president she met with during her reign.

John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all went to the UK and Ireland to meet with Queen Elizabeth II for both business and a little bit leisure.

