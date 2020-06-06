Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Royal Family Should REGRET Megxit Now, Claims Expert

Meghan Markle just had a powerful speech addressing the death of George Floyd, an African American who died at the hands of Minnesota police officers. Being biracial herself, Meghan was able to relate to the ongoing "Black Lives Matter" movement to fight racism.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered the virtual speech for a graduating class from her former high school, Immaculate Heart High School, in Los Angeles. Meghan encouraged the all-girls student body not to be afraid to take a stand against racism because "the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

While Meghan's message delivered a whole new sense of empowerment, a royal expert said that her moving speech only proves how much the royal family lost in an inspiring woman like her.

Speaking to Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams described Meghan's speech as "perfection" and something that clearly illustrates what the British monarchy has lost when they let the Duchess go and live a private life.

"Meghan's virtual address to the graduates at the Immaculate Heart School in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was perfection," Fitzwilliams said.

He explained that what made the address more impactful was the fact that the 38-year-old former actress incorporated her own experience and vivid memories of a racist moment she has never forgotten.

Fitzwilliam was referring to Meghan's recollection of an event in 1992 when a Los Angeles riot broke out after another "senseless act of racism."

She recalled being around 11 or 12 years old rushing home during curfew hours and seeing armed men, people running from looting, ash falling from the sky, smoke smelling, and a tree in front of her house "completely charred."

Fitzwilliam said that adding a positive message of hope is also a significant plus in Meghan's speech.

"She acknowledged with deep regret that she was addressing graduates who faced a future in a very imperfect world, what she felt they should know only as history they had instead to face as reality," the royal expert explained.

"This was an uplifting message in a time of crisis, and it was also beautifully structured as well as being deeply committed."

Fitzwilliam admitted that he was personally moved with Meghan's speech and expressed his own regret for losing such an empowered woman like her in the royal circle.

"When she married Harry, I hoped she would bring her unique articulacy as a woman who was proud of her mixed-race heritage to thrive as a senior working member of the royal family," he said.

"It is at moments like these that we know how much we have lost when someone of her caliber feels the need to move abroad."

After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan became the first biracial member of the royal family, which symbolized a new era for the British monarchy.

During the past two years, as she served as a working royal, Meghan proved her ability to connect with a younger and more diverse group of people, making her voice more powerful.

