Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'Secret' Daughter REVEALED

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston have recently created a ton of buzz after their short reunion at the SAG Awards.

That reunion also fueled reports that there would be a reconciliation between them.

Angelina Jolie is doing her best to keep her children from Jennifer Aniston after reports that Brad Pitt gave his children access to the "Friends" actress.

Jolie is said to have kept her children away from her ex-husband.

Amid all of these, however, Brad has finally found a child where he could share more of his love to.

According to New Idea, the 56-year-old Hollywood A-lister has a strong bond with his brother's children.

Sydney Pitt is said to be his and Aniston's "favorite" when they were still together.

"Sydney was born right around when Brad and Jen began dating. She was a tiny baby when Brad brought Jen home to Missouri to meet his parents and his brother, Doug, Sydney's dad."

The Australia gossip magazine claimed that Sydney has a special place in the former couple's hearts, with the "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" actor loving her "like his own."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston formed a "special bond" with her, especially when she was still a baby.

"Sydney had always called her Aunt Jen - something that bothered Angelina no end when Brad was married to her."

"I've heard he's even thrown in the use of his beloved Tesla. He trusts Sydney implicitly as if she was his own daughter," New Idea's source said.

"He knew she had a good head on her shoulders when she started showing interest in studying to be an architect."

Sydney has now graduated from a prestigious college institution with a degree in architecture. It is said that his uncle has inspired her to be one.

Pitt had reportedly marked her the occasion by giving her access to use his mansion in Santa Barbara, an estate he bought when he was still married to Jennifer.

Sydney and her family, including her siblings, have used Pitt's beach house for a family vacation, but now, it is said that she has been trusted by both Aniston and Pitt to go there on holiday alone.

It is said that the former couple is spoiling Sydney rotten as a reward for all her academic efforts.

Pitt is said to be incredibly proud of her niece's achievement, and the source said that both Pitt and Aniston even got a framed photo of the happy moment.

"Brad and Jen like to think they'd have had a girl just like Sydney, and that they might have even grown up together," the Australian site's source said.

A few years ago, Brad Pitt quit acting temporarily to study architecture under Frank Gehry and now has his furniture collection with businessman Frank Pollaro.

The "Ad Astra" star once said, "I'm very interested in architecture. I've been asked if I'd ever direct, but me, I'd rather build."

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, loves designing. She was able to create a modern, zen retreat out of her Bel Air mansion.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends': Rachel Green Let Her Earned THIS Much!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles