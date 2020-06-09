Meghan Markle Meanness Revealed: She Blames 'Uptight' Kate Middleton For Everything!

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is said to be "trashing" her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, by humiliating her publicly with insults.

The 38-year-old mother of one is said to be jealous of her more popular sister-in-law.

According to an article written by Globe, Meghan brands the future Queen of England as an "uptight, backbiting, insincere cold fish," because the mother of three is reportedly too snotty to share the limelight with her.

The article further claims that the snooty and selfish Meghan insists that Kate Middleton drove her out of the UK that forced her out together with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie, and jetted off to California.

Their insider said, "Meghan has been fit to be tied with jealousy of Kate from day one. She thought she'd be the most admired, glamorous in the world by marrying Prince Harry."

"But instead, she's turned out to be a classless TV actress," the insider further claimed.

Opposite to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen is "adored." With her "model good look" and fashion style, she is loved just like her husband's beloved late mother, Princess Diana.

When both Duchesses attended the Commonwealth Day in March, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle barely looked at each other. And ever since moving across the globe, bitter Meghan Markle has been trashing Kate Middleton to her friends and to "anyone else who will listen," as per Globe.

Their insider further said that Meghan became as vicious and backstabbing, similar to her mother-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles.

"She's told pals that Kate is an 'uptight, backbiting, insincere cold fish' without a sincere bone in her body," the insider continued, "It's ironic because that's exactly what people say Meghan is like."

The publication also claims that Meghan's jealousy toward Kate became even uglier when she realized that Kate will always be on top of her.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, there were already rumors that said the Duchess of Sussex made Kate Middleton cry because of an alleged confrontation during Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting.

A source told the publication that Meghan Markle also tried to hurt Kate further by refusing to make her a bridesmaid at her royal wedding.

They also noted that Meghan reportedly shouted at one of Kate Middleton's aides in one incident.

"Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff, and Kate was horrified. Meghan is an arrogant witch who demands people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

The article also revealed that the insecure Duchess of Sussex also feels like she has been looked down upon by the royal family because she was biracial and divorce.

However, her upcoming biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," is said to be her revenge.

In their book, Meghan Markle will, reportedly, be able to get back at Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family by exposing their dirty laundry to the world.

