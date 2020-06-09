Meghan Markle, Prince Harry SECOND Baby to Be Announced Soon, Princess Diana's Astrologer Believes

After stepping down as senior members of the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with their one-year-old son, moved from the UK to the Duchess' hometown in Los Angeles, California.

Because of the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are forced not to leave their home and, instead, do their meetings and working with charities via Zoom. But the couple has also done a bit of volunteering work by delivering meals to people in the Los Angeles community.

The downtime has provided Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to spend that much-needed quality time as a family.

Though the couple still has not officially launched their Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a new phase.

As per royal expert Katie Nicholl, the pair have always been a great team, and they have a great partnership.

"They work well together, and I think looking back on what's been a challenging and a testing year. They've done this together as a couple, and I think it's important to remember that."

According to a royal astrologer, she believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a new baby on the way.

Astrologer Debbie Frank, who is also Princess Diana's astrologer, predicts that Meghan will be announcing her pregnancy by the end of the year.

Frank is an astrologer who has made a ton of accurate predictions about the royal family in years.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, she revealed, "The rest of 2020 is packed with significant cosmic pointers that challenge Meghan to stay on track with her visions and dreams, and could present exciting additions to the marriage."

"She's certainly highly visible, and in December, there's a real sense of cutting with the past, perhaps another baby on the way and relief from having navigated a hugely transformational period."

Aside from predicting a Sussex Baby Number 2, she also predicted that the Duke and Duchess would encounter even more publicity and some professional challenges as they transition into private working people outside of the royal bubble.

"There are some bright lights overhead for the Duchess of Sussex in late spring and into early summer when generous, expansive Jupiter will put her marriage onto a happier footing as she and Harry go global."

Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying a slower pace and enjoying the time they spend with their son, they revealed that they only want two children.

In a September 2019 issue of British Vogue, the Duke of Sussex was interviewed by their good friend, Jane Goodall.

The 35-year-old father reflected on being a dad and the number of children he and his former "Suits" actress wife are hoping to have.

"Two, maximum! But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better for the next generation," telling Goodall.

Debbie Frank has also mentioned some changes that could be big for the royal family: eclipses hugely impact the royals.

She mentioned the birth of both Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Diana's death, Prince Charles and Princess Diana getting married, and these are said to have happened close to eclipses.

