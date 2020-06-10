Kendal Jenner Officially Dating NBA Superstar? This Could Be PROOF!

Kendall Jenner has emerged from months of self-isolation. However, she was not alone when she was spotted, as it appeared she went on a dinner date with NBA star Devin Booker.

The 24-year-old reality star and the Phoenix Suns sharpshooter were seen arriving at a Malibu sushi hotspot and leaving in the same sports utility vehicle, as cited by TMZ.

Kendall looked like she just came out of a fashion runway, as she was sporting a deep plunge mini dress and an oversized jacket paired with chunky black boots.

Kendal Jenner And Devin Booker's Quarantine Road Trip

In the height of coronavirus, rumors sparked that the two were romantically linked after Jenner took a quarantine road trip in Arizona with the 23-year-old Michigan-born NBA player.

It was previously reported that the pair rode Booker's $250,000 Mercedes Benz Maybach and made an eight-hour drive from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona.

Despite the speculations, a source claimed that there's nothing going on between them and they are just friends.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group," the source told TMZ.

Moreover, the source also addressed the lockdown escapade and mentioned that they "took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Aside from the Suns' All-Star shooting guard, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star has also dated some NBA personalities such as Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons, whom she dated for over a year.

With that said, E! News noted that Kendall and Ben have called it quits in May 2019, though they are still in good terms.

"Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch. She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms," an insider told E!

The entertainment outlet also cited that the reason for their breakup is because of the supermodel's crazy schedule. However, it is worth noting that they are not closing their doors on a possible reconciliation.

"Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together," the source added.

Kendal Jenner Quarantining In Her Beverly Hills Mansion

Currently, the Vogue cover girl is spending the quarantine at her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, which she bought in 2017 from Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen.

The reality star is accompanied by her Doberman named Pyro and occasionally enjoys video chats with friends Hailey Bieber and husband Justine Beiber.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old runway entertainment royalty has been vocal about how she misses human connection, as she posted a group photo along with her friends via Instagram and wrote: "I miss my friends, the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again."

