Keanu Reeves Tells The TRUTH About His Return To 'The Matrix'

Keanu Reeves had no second thoughts about his comeback to the sci-fi action film "The Matrix."

The 55-year-old Canadian actor is set to return as Neo in the cyber-adventure film's fourth installment.

Keannu Reeves Spills The Reason For His Return In "The Matrix"

As cited by Empire magazine, Reeves revealed the reason for his decision to continue with "The Matrix" franchise

"[Screenwriter] Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves explaied. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.

"It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Lilly and Lana Wachowski made their debut in the 1996 film "Bound" and earned their fame with their second movie "The Matrix" in 1999.

The trilogy also includes "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," which were both released in 2003.

Production Halted Due to COVID-19

As for the upcoming installment of "The Matrix," the film was scheduled to debut in May 2021. However, due to the global pandemic, the production was forced to shut down as part of health precautions and social distancing protocols.

With that said, the release date is subject to change.

Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, it was reported that the production started in early February and had been shooting from San Francisco to Berlin, Germany.

Carrie-Anne Moss And Jada Pinkett Smith Returns For "The Matrix 4"

Aside from the "John Wick" actor, her co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who played the role of Trinity, also joined in the movie's fourth installation.

The 52-year-old actress admitted that she was surprised and thrilled for the comeback of "The Matrix."

"I never thought that it would happen," she mentioned, per NBC. "It was never on my radar at all."

Moss also cited that she could not resist the idea of returning as the film's principal character.

"When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, This is a gift. It was just very exciting."

Apart from Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith will also return to the franchise as Niobe, with additional newcomers such as Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

No More Agent Smith

Unfortunately, Hugo Weaving -- who portrayed Agent Smith in the trilogy -- reportedly declined the upcoming franchise due to the clash with his theatre production of "The Visit."

"I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work - I held off on accepting [a role in "The Visit" during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren't going to work. So we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They're pushing on ahead without me," he told Time Out.

