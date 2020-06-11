Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Getting MARRIED After Pandemic? The TRUTH!

The ongoing health crisis made Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani re-evaluate their relationship.

Four years since the couple confirmed their relationship status in December 2015, "The Voice" judges are now ready to take it to the next step. In fact, they have been planning to tie the knot after the coronavirus lockdown in the U.S. has been lifted.

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families," a source told Us Weekly. "Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted."

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Ditching Traditional Wedding

The entertainment outlet also noted that the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker will be ditching the traditional wedding ceremony as she does not want to "wait this long" to officially get married.

"Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom," the source revealed.

Although the couple did not get engaged, Stefani's initial plan was to wait until her annulment from his ex and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is settled before deciding for a lifetime commitment with the country music singer.

Pandemic Effect On Gwen And Blake's Relationship

Apparently, however, the pandemic has "changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married."

"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the source furthered.

In addition, the insider mentioned that the relationship between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani has grown "stronger than anything they've ever experienced before." In fact, according to the source, the couple never had a "kind of soulmate synergy with anyone else."

The outlet added that the musician couple will likely get married in Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

"There will be a few dozen of their closest friends and family, but Gwen doesn't see the need for anything huge in terms of numbers," a source revealed.

The 50-year-old former Gwen married Rossdale in 2002. Unfortunately, after 14 years of their relationship, the two called it quits in 2016. The former couple have three sons namely Kingston, Zuma and Apollo,

Shelton, on the other hand, was married to the "White Liar" songstress Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Blake and Gwen met on the set of the ninth season of "The Voice," where they both worked as judges.

It was obvious that Shelton and the "4 in the Morning" singer had some chemistry as they were spotted "flirting" and "having fun" on the set.

"They definitely flirty on the set and you can see they have fun together," an insider previously revealed to E! News. "They have spent time together off-set. They don't want to label anything or define it, they just really like each other."

Currently, the pair is self-isolating at Blake's 10,000-acre ranch in Oklahoma together with Gwen's kids with Rossdale.

