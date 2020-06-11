Kim Kardashian Makes SHOCKING Pregnancy Revelation In Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Kanye West's birthday with a surprising revelation.

The SKIMS founder marked her husband's 43rd birthday with a series of throwback photos during the early days of their relationship.

"Happy Birthday to my King," she wrote on her Instagram.

Moreover, the reality star went on to her IG story and thanked the rapper-turned-enterpreneur for staying true to himself.

"Happy birthday babe!" she captioned in one slide while adding another message that says, "thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!"

In a separate photo, Kim K posted a candid snap of West and their 4-year-old son, Saint, with a heartfelt message.

"Life wouldn't be the same without you!" she wrote.

Kim Kardashian's Confession

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian'' star went on to confess a shocking news about the time she found out that she was pregnant with their first child.

In the photo which was taken in 2012 during their romantic dinner in London, the "KKW" owner was seen all glammed up while wearing a plunging black dress as she was holding Kanye's arm, who was then sporting a black blazer over a plain white shirt.

"Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance because I was freaking out," Kim K captioned.

The "All of the Lights" hitmaker was obviously happy upon receiving the surprising news, as he was seen smiling from ear to ear in the photo.

The mother-of-four went on and shared her husband's sweet gesture after she revealed her pregnancy news.

In Kim Kardashian's Instagram, she confessed: "He took me to Hakkasan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better."

Kim Kardashian's Pregnancy

However, her pregnancy was not smooth sailing as it may seem.

The 39-year-old "KUWTK" star admitted in one of her SKIMS videos that she experienced a difficult pregnancy with North after finding out that she had a rare condition called "preeclampsia."

"When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum's organs start to shut down," Ki m confessed in a video for her shapewear line.

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication defined by having high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, mostly kidneys or liver.

"The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby," she added.

Following this,Kim K was forced to undergo emergency labor at 34 and a half weeks.

"North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early," the KUWTK star recalled.

The TV personality and socialite mentioned that her placenta -- an organ that evolves in the uterus during pregnancy -- grew inside her uterus instead of developing outside.

Although she experienced a pregnancy scare, Kim and Kanye had another child named Saint which was born in December 2015.

Furthermore, despite Kim's pregnancy compilation, the couple has decided to conceive two more children through surrogacy.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles