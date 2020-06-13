Playboy Playmate Dead: Ashley Mattingly's Cause Of Death -- Revealed!

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly's cause of death has been revealed.

Last April, the 33-year-old model was found dead at her home in Austin, Texas, alongside a suicide note.

"We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," the model's brother, William, and sister, Christy told People magazine

The official statement from the family concluded: "Our hope is that Ashley's story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention. We love you, Ashley."

According to previous reports, the Mattingly's were notified about Ashley's death after a friend called the police to request a wellness check at her home since she was missing-in-action for several days.

Almost two months after her death, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office ruled out an investigation and revealed that the blonde beauty committed suicide by placing a handgun in her mouth. She died from a gunshot wound in her head, per TMZ.

Moreover, based on her autopsy, toxicology results found chemicals such as benzodiazepines and opiates in her system at the time of her death.

Benzodiazepines, or widely known as "benzo," are considered a psychoactive drug while opiate is a substance used to chemically produce heroin and other illegal drugs.

The Mattingly family was aware of her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

William and Christy previously revealed that the reason why their sister moved closer to home was to "work toward getting better."

The 33-year-old model fought her own and inner demons as she tried to get her life back on track.

Prior to her tragic death, she posted a video on Instagram on April 13, claiming that she vomited blood from possible alcohol intoxication and had to be rushed to the hospital.

"I'm not quarantined. I took bad advice and drank too much which I vomited a lot of blood," she wrote. "Please slow down on the drinking! U won't be able to get into a hospital! I'm lucky!"

In the clip, Mattingly was seen wearing an oxygen tube connected to her nose as she advised her followers to quit drinking. "I am sick from alcohol. Don't drink it. Don't drink it. Leave it alone."

Friends and fans showed their love for on her social media after her untimely death.

"Gonna miss that sweet spirit of yours Ashley, we spent so much time together this year... I'll never forget you and us picking out miss jean together," a friend wrote.

Another fan responded: "Rest in peace. Very sad."

Back in February, the playboy playmate shared a screenshot on her phone with a reminder that says: "I Ashley Mattingly is not going down as you're drunk playboy playmate! Remember this."

The blonde bombshell moved to California to fulfill her dream to appear in the men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine. She graced Playboy for their 2011 Miss March edition.

Following Ashley's death, the renowned men's magazine paid tribute to her for their April issue titled, "Playmate Ashley Mattingly: A Remembrance."

