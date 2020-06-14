Prince Harry Suffocated: Duke Mocked With THIS New Meghan Markle Living Condition?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in their LA mansion for a few months only but are now being joined in with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland. Is this a good thing or Prince Harry is likely to feel suffocated? Not that the mansion is too small for them or anything, but still.

Doria is now a hands-on grandma to baby Archie after a source revealed that she moved in with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lend her babysitting prowess. Since mom-in-laws in general can be difficult for couples who want their independence, one cannot help but wonder if Prince Harry is feeling the blues.

According to the source however, this is unlikely since not only does Doria has her own quarters, but she and Prince Harry actually has a good relationship.

A few of Harry's friends are reportedly teasing him about this new arrangement but the Duke is said to have a "brilliant" relationship with his mom-in-law, so everything's all good.

Meghan Markle can be particularly happy with the situation since the plan was to be in her mom's life when they moved to LA. However, because they relocated to Los Angeles in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, that plan did not push through.

As they practiced distancing in the past few months, they did not get much chance to spend time with each other.

They only finally got to spend time together on Mother's Day.

While Meghan Markle's sour relationship with her dad was heavily publicized, she and her mom reportedly had a very strong and close relationship.

A source once told People magazine that Meghan Markle's heart to help others stemmed from her mom. "Meghan didn't have much when she was a child, but her mum made sure they always gave back," the source at the time, revealed.

Another source told the Mail that Meghan perceives her mother as her rock - someone she can trust wholeheartedly. The source added that Meghan does not trust many people outside her own family and some friends.

Before this alleged move, Doria was living in LA already, since she has own property at the popular LA areas - View Park, Windsor Hills.

How close is Prince Harry and mom-in law Doria, really? Recently, a source revealed that they are so close that Prince Harry would choose to consult with Doria about Meghan's behavior whenever they bicker as a couple.

According to the insider, Meghan can sometimes be too much for Prince Harry to handle. She does not like that he's too happy-go-lucky and cannot stand his laidback fashion sense. She wants him to do more, more, and more, and even blames him for how her Hollywood dreams are stalling.

Reportedly, Prince Harry goes to Doria for tips because the mother just knows her daughter's best. Doria and Harry are even becoming the best of friends.

Whether the allegations about the fights compelling Prince Harry to approach his mom-in-law are true or not, it's impossible to say. At least he and his mom-in-law has a decent relationship, which is a mean feat these days.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles