Jennifer Aniston Love: Brad Pitt Influenced By Ex-Wife To Do THIS!

Even after more than a decade since their divorce, Jennifer Aniston still has her way to influence the decisions of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Since their historical reunion at the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards earlier this year, rumor has it that the former golden couple of Hollywood have reunited and rekindled their romance. However, neither Jennifer of Brad has confirmed or denied their relationship.

However, regardless if they are back in each other's arms, it seems like the 51-year-old actress has her way to sway the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor, especially in taking actions with what is happening to the world right now.

In the latest Brad Pit news, the Hollywood A-lister is said to be matching the million-dollar donation made by Jennifer Aniston to support the ongoing protests to fight racism.

Last week, the "Friends" alum low-key donated a whopping $1 million to the "Color of Change" foundation, which is considered the United States' largest online racial justice organization helping to advance causes for the black people.

A source told Mirror that Brad would match the said amount as he also expressed his support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The source said that Jennifer played a significant role in persuading Brad to make such a bold move.

"Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her donation," the insider revealed.

"He went to the protests this week and was at her home the day after. They are both very ­passionate and want to help as much as they can."

Last week, the 56-year-old actor attended a peaceful protest in the streets of Los Angeles together with thousands of protesters.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the award-winning actor blended in the crowd while using his rare BMW motorbike. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a printed "George Floyd" text in the front, which he paired with ripped jeans.

Jennifer Aniston's Donation

While "The Morning Show" actress quietly donated a part of her wealth to Color of Change, a source said that Jenn was deeply affected by the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers.

That is why she decided to show her support by donating a massive sum of money to a charity. Jennifer also left a link on her Instagram profile to encourage fans to share their donations as well.

Last week, Jenn used her social media platform to spread awareness about the efforts to end racism and social injustice.

"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time-and it's NEVER been okay," Jennifer wrote alongside a video of James Baldwin.

"It's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love," she added.

