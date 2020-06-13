Angelina Jolie Threat: Angie Reveals Biggest Fear For Daughter's Life

As the protests against racism and racial injustice continue in the United States, more and more celebrities are coming out to take their stand and support the ongoing "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Just recently, Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie spoke up and expressed her support to end the systemic racism in the country. Having the chance to work with the United Nations through her philanthropic efforts, Jolie has seen different situations experienced by people identified by their skin color and race.

Speaking to "Harper's Bazaar," the 45-year-old actress said that it is time for America to take extra measures in making structural changes and protect the vulnerable.

"I was fortunate years ago to travel with the UN to frontlines around the world and put into perspective what really matters," Jolie said.

The Oscar-winning actress' interview comes after she donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. In a statement, Jolie emphasized that she stands with the organization's legal defense and fight for racial equality and social justice, adding that discrimination and impunity should not be tolerated.

Angelina Jolie Fears For Her Daughter

In the same interview, the "Maleficent" star pointed out that the ongoing protest that started after the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers also sparked her fear for her own family, especially for one of her daughters.

As an adoptive mother of a young Black woman, Jolie said that the racism issue hits her own home.

"Having six children, I am reminded daily of what is most important. But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own country," Jolie explained.

The actress' particular concern is the safety and future of her 15-year-old adopted daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The mother-of-six adopted Zahara in 2005 from an orphanage in Addis Abba, Ethiopia when she was still six months old. Zahara is one of Jolie's three adoptive children.

During her time in Ethiopia, Jolie has also seen the systemic racism towards Black men and women.

"There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide because of war and persecution - and there is racism and discrimination in America," Jolie said.

"A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter - or any other man, woman, or child in our country based on skin color - is intolerable."

angelina Jolie Encourage To Go Beyond Sympathy

The "Tomb Raider" star also encouraged the public to go beyond expressing sympathy and make a way to pressure change in laws and policies addressing structural racism. She said that protesting against police brutality should only be the beginning of the action.

Moroever, Jolie advised the younger generation to make a change by not assuming that they know everything, and instead really listen to those being oppressed. Jolie also hopes that people will remain in the center of the discussion, especially on pressing issues like racism, social injustice, and more.

