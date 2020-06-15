Kim Kardashian Shock: Kim K Slapped With Saddening Revelation From Son Saint!

Despite the lockdown restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, people from different parts of the world were still able to celebrate Mother's Day last month. Kim Kardashian is one of those moms.

And while everyone is already gearing up for the upcoming quarantine celebration of Father's Day, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is still getting some Mother's Day love from her kids.

Over the weekend, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos on how her son, Saint West, honored her during the special event last month. Apart from receiving tons of lavish gifts from friends and brands, Kim received a heartwarming yet hilarious gift from her 4-year-old son.

Saint's Mother's Day Card

The 39-year-old mother-of-four shared an adorable Mother's Day sheet, which was filled out by Saint for his homeschool activity. And just like any kids, Saint made some candid revelations about her Mommy Kim.

"My Sainty made this for Mother's Day," Kim wrote on her Instagram story showing off the sheet. In the first entry, she encircled that first line asking for the mom's age, to which Saint responded "11!"

For the next entry, Mommy Kim was utterly surprised and wrote "WTF" to Saint's answer to the following fill in the blanks item that says, "She likes to leave me alone."

The adorable young man also revealed that his favorite cooking of Mommy Kim is "babas" and her favorite food is asparagus, to which the KKW Beauty mogul said are both wrong answers.

While Saint got the first few questions wrong, he scored by answering mom's favorite drink (juice in apple, orange, and grape flavor) and her favorite thing to do (which is to watch TV).

But what touched Mommy Kim's heart the most is the latter statement which states: "As you can see, my mom is special because she snuggles me."

"Best thing ever! He got this right for sure," the proud momma commented.

However, Kim crossed out the second half that read, "and she buys things for me." It looks like it is Daddy Kanye West who spoils the kids with things like toys and other entertaining stuff.

Kim and Kanye have been married for six years and share four children, namely North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

saint west calling out kim kardashian for leaving him with the nannies will never not make me laugh pic.twitter.com/pJntXAF9aL — josh (@badgaIminaj) June 13, 2020

Scary Quarantine Celebration

In another series of late Instagram uploads (looks like Kim has been a busy mom during lockdown), the reality TV star shared a few snaps from the birthday celebration of her former brother-in-law, Scott Disick.

Kim opened up about Scott's "scary" 37th birthday party because it was the first time since the Kardashian-Jenner crew was able to see each other since the lockdown restriction was implemented in the United States.

Since most of them are parents already, the family members had been strictly following social distancing and home quarantine protocols to protect their children.

"We celebrated Scott's bday a few weeks ago with just family, and it was really my first time being around a group of people( small group)," Kim wrote.

"It was kind of nice but kind of scary, too."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian FORCING Kanye West To Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement? The TRUTH!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles