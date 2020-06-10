Kim Kardashian FORCING Kanye West To Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement? The TRUTH!

Kanye West is just one of the biggest names in theentertainment industry who has been very vocal in supporting United States President Donald Trump and his works. But now that the leader is facing a massive backlash over racism and police brutality issues, it looks like the rapper is taking a step back in backing Trump and his ideals.

When the brutal death of George Floyd sparked massive anti-racism protest, fans received deafening silence from Kanye, a Black American by roots. But a few weeks after being incognito, the 43-year-old rapper finally took a stand and showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Yeezy" founder recently made a generous donation not just to George Floyd's family, but also to other fellow black victims of racism. According to a CNN report, Kim Kardashian's husband just donated a whopping $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Kanye's representative said the rapper's donation is for legal funding fees and black-owned businesses in Chicago and other cities that are in crisis. On top of that, Kanye also established a 529 educational plan to fully cover the tuition fees of Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Aside from his donations, Kanye also joined a BLM protest in Chicago. In the photo obtained by TMZ, Kanye could be seen protesting alongside Chicago Public School's students.

Because of Kanye's sudden political about-face, some people are wondering if his 39-year-old wife is behind this decision. Some believe that Kim, who is a vocal campaigner of criminal justice and prison reform, is forcing her husband to support anti-racism movements.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has also been vocal in supporting the BLM supporters. Kim recently shared a photo of a protester in Louisville, Kentucky, who was hit by a rubber bullet in the forehead resulting in a serious wound and swollen eyes. She offered to pay the medical bills of the injured protester and asked her Twitter followers to help her contact the victim.

The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian's Alleged Influence

While Kanye's surprising move to turn his back on Trump sparked controversies that Kim Kardashian is behind it, an insider revealed that the "KKW Beauty" mogul is hands-off with Kanye's decision.

"Kanye fully made the decision to donate and peacefully protest in Chicago on his own accord," a Kardashian representative told Page Six.

Another insider said that Kanye felt devastated after seeing the viral video of Floyd's arrest and eventual death at the hands of four white police officers.

"He was pained by the video of the murder of George Floyd and fully supports the peaceful protesting happening around the world," the source said.

The insider said that while the "Famous" rapper supports U.S. President Donald Trump, he will always be a bigger advocate of his own roots and fighting for black lives.

"He has always been a fierce advocate for black lives, racial equality, and human rights. People confuse his support of the president to mean he supports his politics and ideology ... it's never about politics," the source added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles