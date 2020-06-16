Beat The Heat: 3 Affordable Face Moisturizers To Prepare You For Summer

There are a lot of face moisturizers available in the market that you can quickly grab. However, do you know what suits you the best?

Moisturizing your skin during summer is probably one of the hardest things to do, most especially when you do not know what type of skin you have. Sometimes, you end up using something that leaves a sticky feeling, or a moisturizer that worsens your skin condition.

Fortunately, this list makes the search for the right product easier for you. Make sure to grab enough of the following moisturizers so you can have a healthier skin throughout the new season!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid

This hydro-boost and hydrating water-gel face moisturizer from Neutrogena contains hyaluronic acid that can keep your skin hydrated despite the dry season.

Unlike other gel moisturizers, this product provides the right amount of acid that your skin needs to keep it looking smooth even after a day.

There is no need to worry about its scent since Neutrogena made this fragrance-free to keep you away from any irritation. Also, since your skin can absorb this quickly, you can use this under makeup for a long-lasting look.

Another plus? Neutrogena formulated this not only as a moisturizer but also as a sunscreen!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin

Finding the best moisturizer when you have very dry skin is indeed a daunting task. Fortunately, CeraVe is putting an end to your suffering with their moisturizing cream they specifically made for those who have dry skin.

Each bottle provides 24-hour hydration that helps you restore your younger-looking skin -- not only on your face but also on your entire body and hands!

Since it has hyaluronic acid, you can be sure that you will get back your skin's natural moisture in no time. Aside from that, it also has three essential ceramides (called 1, 3, and 6-II) that your skin clearly needs and demands.

MARYANN Organics Collagen Cream - Anti Aging Face Moisturizer

Get the power of moisturizer and anti-aging cream in one with Maryann Organics Collagen Cream!

Each use of this product ensures cell renewal and skin radiance while boosting your skin's elasticity for a younger-looking glow. Glass skin without having a greasy feeling is now achievable as well, thanks to this cream's hydration power that has a non-greasy formula.

Its pure ingredients -- Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Citric Acid, Vitamin C combined with Collagen -- offer a powerful anti-aging effect.

It would be best if you always remember that free radicals are most active during summer, and things like UV rays, smoking, and pollution can easily dry your skin even more. In order to prevent this, you should use Maryann's Collagen cream to balance the protein in your body to naturally flaunt your firm, fresh, and youthful glow.

