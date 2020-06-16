Royal Shame: Prince Andrew Admits BIGGEST Regret In 2019

Months after Prince Andrew appeared on live TV for a bombshell BBC interview about his ties with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his close friend claimed that the event is now a source of regret for him.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew agreed to do a TV interrogation about him and Epstein in pursuit of clearing his name. But instead of gaining people's sympathy, he received a massive backlash for allegedly lying throughout the program.

During that time, the Duke of York denied sexual impropriety and debunked the claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre -- the alleged sex slave of the now-deceased pedophile.

Aside from that, Prince Andrew referred to all trafficking-related crimes as "unbecoming" but said later on that he did not regret being friends with Epstein. He had his time to show remorse for Epstein's victims, but the duke never did and even failed to show empathy.

One year later, an insider revealed that Prince Andrew now regrets not showing enough sympathy for Epstein's victims.

"I don't think he regrets the intention behind the interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the royal family, and the institution," the source told Sunday Times (via Express U.K.). "But the fact he was unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein, is, of course, a source of regret."

Prince Andrew Tried To Support The Victims

Although he failed to show that he felt apologetic to the victims, the Duke of York tried to lament with them through a statement he penned days after the BBC interview.

The consequences of the live appearance, which affected not only the royal family but also his corporate partnerships with various sponsors and charities, finally became clear to him.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," Prince Andrew's statement read. "I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives."

In the same statement, he announced that he asked Queen Elizabeth II to allow him to step back from his public duties "for the unforeseeable future." He also promised that he would help the authorities on their investigations.

Despite his pledge to cooperate, there has been an exchange of words between the duke's legal team and the U.S. prosecutor in charge of the FBI investigation since Prince Andrew is reportedly offering zero cooperation.

In return, the royal's legal team refuted the claims that the Duke refused to cooperate with the investigation.

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ," Prince Andrew's side said. They added that the U.S. DOJ breached their own confidentiality rules when they claimed that the duke did not want to take part in the investigation.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, hit back at the allegations and said that Prince Andrew had "sought to falsely portray himself."

As of now, Prince Andrew can only show that he really regrets not showing sympathy if he will present himself to the court soon.

