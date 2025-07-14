Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were seen in a public display of affection on Sunday while waiting at Teterboro Airport for the arrival of former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The couple didn't shy away from showing their feelings. Standing on the airport tarmac, Don Jr., 47, and Anderson, 38, hugged and kissed each other as they waited for the former president to land.

The pair wore matching white button-down shirts, blending in with the crowd but clearly focused only on one another.

Bettina was spotted wrapping her arms around Donald Trump Jr. as the couple shared laughs and embraced, completely caught up in each other and seemingly oblivious to anyone nearby.

The affectionate moment happened just before they were scheduled to attend the FIFA Club World Cup Final alongside Trump and the former first lady.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have been going strong since they first got together in the summer of 2024.

The couple went public with their relationship in December 2024, and just a month later, a source told PageSix that they were already "basically living together."

Bettina Anderson Defends Don Jr. in Fiery Instagram Post

Anderson has openly defended her boyfriend online. Back in March, after a critical magazine profile labeled Don Jr. "a spoiled heir," Bettina clapped back on Instagram, calling him "the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most brilliant person" she had ever known, TheMirror said.

She also wrote, "Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots," in a pointed message on her Stories.

This isn't the first time the pair has grabbed attention in the spotlight. They were previously spotted walking hand-in-hand in Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago.

More recently, Anderson appeared at Tiffany Trump's baby shower but was noticeably absent from group photos shared by the family.

Before his relationship with Anderson, Don Jr. was engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The couple split in 2024 after a six-year relationship. Despite the breakup, Don Jr. had only kind words for his ex, stating, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other... I could not be more proud of her."

Meanwhile, Don Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has also found someone new and moved on with her life. She is now reportedly in a serious relationship with golf star Tiger Woods.