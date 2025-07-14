Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce couldn't hide his pride this weekend when a fan gave a loud shout-out to his girlfriend, music icon Taylor Swift.

While walking the course at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada on Saturday, Kelce, 35, paused when a fan cheered, "You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!"

Without missing a beat, Kelce replied with a grin, "Good point," as captured in a video posted by a fan on X, PageSix said.

The brief moment, though small, highlighted just how open Kelce has become about his relationship with Swift.

Kelce, competing alongside his brother Jason Kelce at the celebrity golf event, seemed relaxed and cheerful throughout the day.

Fans and cameras caught several lighthearted moments between the brothers, including laughs during Jason's humorous player introduction. But it was the simple exchange about Swift that quickly stole attention online.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong since summer 2023, after Kelce made headlines for trying to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Though he didn't get to deliver it personally, Kelce later talked about the moment on his "New Heights" podcast, calling it a little disappointing.

"I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made," Kelce had shared.

Swift, 35, later confirmed in a Time interview that they began dating soon after. "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she said.

Since then, the couple has gone public with their relationship and made plenty of public appearances together.

From attending NFL games to showing up at Swift's concerts and charity events, the pair have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples.

According to People, the two have been spending more quiet time together. On July 1, the couple was seen enjoying a cozy lunch in Chagrin Falls, Ohio — not far from Kelce's hometown.

Just a few weeks before, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

Back at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Kelce's calm confidence and warm reaction to the fan's praise were a reminder that both he and Swift are embracing the attention — on their own terms.