Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni is objecting to Blake Lively's attempt to move her deposition to a private location, saying she should not receive special treatment because of her fame.

In court documents filed this week, Baldoni's legal team argued that Lively hasn't provided any proof that paparazzi would pose a real problem if the deposition was held at their office, located only about a mile from her lawyer's, TMZ said.

They claim it's not about safety but about convenience — and fairness.

"There's no evidence of paparazzi threats," Baldoni's attorneys stated, adding that holding the deposition at their office would make it easier for them to access notes and use private rooms for legal discussions. "This is standard legal practice," they said.

The disagreement stems from an ongoing legal battle tied to the filming of "It Ends With Us," a project the two were both involved in.

Team Baldoni continue to DARVO & gaslight by blaming Lively for revealing "private medical info" for exposing a text from Justin trying to weaponize his neuro divergence.



Except Justin publicly talked about his diagnosis on a podcast two weeks BEFORE the CRD complaint dropped. pic.twitter.com/rBGblr7CYU — Expatriarch (@Expatriarch_uk) May 11, 2025

Blake Lively Fights to Keep Deposition Private Amid Court Battle

According to DailyMail, tensions have been building, and Lively recently told the court she feared the deposition could become a "public spectacle."

Her legal team filed to move the meeting to her own attorney's office, saying it would help protect her privacy. But Baldoni's side pushed back strongly, calling it an attempt to control the situation.

"Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court," Baldoni's attorney wrote in the filing. "Lively is bound by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure like every litigant."

The back-and-forth has even included sarcasm. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously joked that they could host the deposition at Madison Square Garden and sell tickets, with proceeds going to charity.

Lively's camp called the comment "upsetting" and said the case should be taken seriously.

This legal fight has already seen several twists, including a judge recently denying Lively's attempt to block text messages between her and close friend Taylor Swift from being used in court.

Baldoni's team is now reviewing those messages for anything related to the film's production.