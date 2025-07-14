Ellen DeGeneres is speaking up for Rosie O'Donnell after former President Donald Trump made headlines by suggesting he might revoke O'Donnell's US citizenship.

Trump made the threat on his Truth Social account over the weekend, calling O'Donnell "a threat to humanity" and saying she should stay in Ireland if they "want her."

Rosie O'Donnell, who recently moved to Ireland and is working on gaining citizenship there, wasted no time responding.

According to TMZ, in a bold post on Instagram, she wrote, "Hey Donald — you're rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours."

She added, "You call me a threat to humanity — but I'm everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country before you set it ablaze."

DeGeneres, 67, showed her support on Sunday, July 13, by reposting O'Donnell's message to her own Instagram, simply writing, "Good for you @rosie."

🚨Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell Just Rebooted the Timeline and Trump is Malfunctioning Like a Busted E-Meter!!⚡️ https://t.co/5s4LyFBYbP #DonaldTrump #EllenDeGeneres #RosieODonnell — Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) July 13, 2025

Read more: Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Natural Gray Hair After UK Move

Ellen DeGeneres Backs Rosie Amid Trump's Controversial Post

Though the two comedians haven't been close in recent years, O'Donnell said she was surprised by DeGeneres' move abroad and added that, despite their differences, she holds no bad feelings.

"I don't want to fight another gay woman," she said. "We're just very different people... but I wish her the best."

Trump's statement has drawn criticism not only for its personal nature but also because it falsely implies that a US president can take away someone's citizenship.

Experts quickly pointed out that Trump has no legal authority to revoke the citizenship of someone born in the United States, US Magazine said. "US-born citizens cannot have their citizenship taken away," said Julia Gelatt of the Migration Policy Institute.

O'Donnell, 63, used the moment to double down on her views, posting, "You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power... You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, king Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I'm not yours to silence. I never was."

O'Donnell ended her statement by urging for protection of the most vulnerable, saying, "Gay people are the next group to be threatened. We protect our own."

As of now, there has been no official response from Trump or his representatives regarding the backlash.