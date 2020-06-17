Jennifer Aniston SCARED Of Losing Brad Bitt, Willing To Do Shocking Move!

After losing Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie years ago, Jennifer Aniston is not letting anything else keep her away from her ex-husband again. In fact, she is ready to make a shocking move to make it happen.

Jen and Brad are in talking terms again shortly after Angelina filed for the dissolution of her marriage with the actor in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. They reunited again during her 50th birthday celebration in 2019. Since then, they became even closer compared to the time when Angelina and Brad were together.

It is also worth noting that in the past years, the former lovers sparked romance rumors multiple times, though they have clarified that they are only friends.

However, Jen also recently made it clear that she never wants to lose her relationship with the 56-year-old "Fight Club" actor ever again -- even if that means fixing the rift between her and Angelina.

A source told Closer earlier this week that the "Friends" actress is now considering reconciling with Angelina just to safeguard her relationship with Brad.

"Jen has done some reflecting and values her friendship with Brad," the insider said. "She doesn't want to lose him again and wonders if there's a way to makes amends and smooth over any awkwardness with Angelina."

To recall, the rift between the actresses started when Angelina got pregnant with Brad following the filming of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004. Though Angelina said that she had no intention of stealing the actor from Aniston, the situation made things worse between them

Jen Threatened?

Last week, Closer reported that Jennifer Aniston felt upset after her friendship with Brad was put "in queue" since he wants to get closer with Angelina again while they co-parent their six children.

Because of this, Jen is said to be willing to reach out to Angelina via Brad so she could finally end any misunderstandings between.

According to the report, Aniston understands that the parents will always put their children first, but she would also like her relationship with Pitt to not to be an issue.

This came after sources claimed that Angelina allegedly banned Brad from letting Jen spend time with their children -- Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Jen also previously said that she never wants to fight with the woman "who stole her husband after five years of marriage." What irritated her at that time was the fact that Angelina told her children to watch "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" so they would know how they fell in love, though Brad was still married to Aniston at the time.

Despite the current misunderstandings, Jen reportedly wants to focus on becoming a mother by adopting a child and leaving all bitterness in the past.

"Jen still wants Brad's help as she navigates the adoption process, as his support is invaluable. She's unsure how the land lies with Angelina, but if there's any way of smoothing things over and making life easier, she'll do it," the source went on.

