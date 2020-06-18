Kate Middleton A Fake! Meghan Markle's Fans Slam Duchess Of Cambridge

As the coronavirus global pandemic spreads ceaselessly in the United Kingdom, Kate Middleton also continues her royal duties using modern technology. She and Prince William have been using virtual video calls to communicate with frontliners, students, and charity beneficiaries to ensure their efforts still reach the public.

The Duchess of Cambridge's most recent virtual duty is an online assembly for the Oak National Academy. In this project, the 38-year-old Duchess joined children and frontliners for a conference call to discuss the importance of kindness and mental well-being.

In the teaser clip released by Oak National Academy's official Instagram account, Kate started the discussion by introducing topics about kindness and support.

"Today I wanted to talk to you about the importance of being kind and looking after one another," Kate said before joining a Zoom call with Waterloo Primary Academy students in Blackpool.

The full version of the video will be released on June 18, but the teaser clip gave royal fans a sneak peek on how the Duchess navigated the discussion.

"Who wants to tell me what kindness means to them?" Kate asked the students, to which one replied: "Treat people how you want to be treated? Sharing? That's kindness".

While the virtual conference and preview video were surely done in good faith, the social media post was flocked by negative comments and criticisms by fans who think that Kate Middleton is not the right person to talk about kindness.

The Irony

Fans of Meghan Markle flocked the comments section accusing the Cambridge matriarch of allegedly not showing kindness to the Duchess of Sussex while she was still in the United Kingdom and still a part of the royal family.

"Considering the way that Meghan was treated by her, I'm not really sure that she's the best spokesperson for the concept of kindness towards others," one user commented.

"Ooh, Really? She should have started that kindness from home by showing Meghan some bit of kindness", another one added.

Meanwhile, some urge the Duchess of Cambridge to "practice what she preaches," while others think that it is a joke for Kate to be a spokesperson for kindness.

Kate The Copycat?

The hate comments did not end there. Some haters also accused Kate of imitating Meghan's move after the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress delivered a powerful speech to the graduating class in her former high school, Immaculate Heart High School, in Los Angeles.

One commenter wrote: "Spot the copyKatiness. Meghan speaks to a graduating class. Katie is holding an assembly too."

During her virtual speech, the Duchess of Sussex took a stand on the brutal killing of George Floyd. Meghan said that she is nervous about what to say but realized that "the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

In her moving speech, Meghan apologized to the younger generation for waking up in a world where they do not deserve to live.

Being biracial, Meghan encouraged the graduating class to use their learnings in school to take part in the change, especially in the world's fight against racism and social injustice.

