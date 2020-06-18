Goodbye LA? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will FINALLY Return to UK!

Rumors recently emerged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were moving to Australia due to their shattered dream of living a happy and more peaceful life in Los Angeles, which was destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic and the number of violent protests happening across the state.

Because of what's happening, a royal source told New Idea Australia that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently planned a return visit to Prince Harry's motherland next month, but only for a short time.

The news portal suggested that the Sussexes will be staying in the UK between four and six weeks because the 35-year-old Prince is said to be "homesick for the English countryside."

In January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and live far away from the UK to live a "financially independent life."

Unfortunately, their move to the US has anything but rainbows and sunshine.

In the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Prince Harry, and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison found themselves adjusting to their new lives in the US while living in isolation.

Aside from that, there have also been violent mass protests across the US that were sparked by the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd.

Another source told New Idea that the Duke of Sussex is concerned about what he's seeing in the US, and it's clear that their dream life wasn't going the way they want it to be.

The source further claimed that it had become a nightmare for the parents of one because they're afraid for their son's life since there have been disturbing fireworks, fighting, and explosions close to their rented $18-million-dollar lavish mansion.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK visit will not be extended, a royal insider told Life & Style magazine that the trip would certainly help the family some good.

"It will be helpful for Harry to go back home.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to bring their son to the UK, Queen Elizabeth II would be thrilled because she was missing her great-grandson.

Sources close to the royal family claimed that the monarch is "very sad" that she hasn't seen more of Archie since his birth.

The report of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heading back to the UK comes after their rejected trademark application for Archewell.

The Sun claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell trademark application for their non-profit have been rejected because they didn't sign the form, had "too vague" details, and they didn't pay all the fees that it required.

According to the British tabloid, the papers were filed by Cobblestone Lane LLC, and they house Hollywood power lawyers, some who have worked for Meghan Markle for years.

As previously reported, the couple's vision is to create a non-profit organization that would offer different things, such as support groups, education, and a health and lifestyle website.

It is similar to Meghan's previous blog, The Tig.

The rejection notice said that the wording "providing a website featuring content to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities" in "International Class 35 is also indefinite and overbroad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided."

They also did not pay the corresponding fees to process their application.

In a final slip up, their trademark application was unsigned, which resulted in their form not being verified.

READ MORE: Prince William Does This One UNEXPECTED Hobby Amid Lockdown; Kate Middleton is Happy!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles