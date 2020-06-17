Prince William Does This One UNEXPECTED Hobby Amid Lockdown; Kate Middleton is Happy!

Aside from having wealth, being from noble ancestry, and having access to all-things beautiful, the members of the royal family are just like the rest of us - especially after the revelation of Prince William.

The 37-year-old future King of England admits to a hobby that many people have developed because of the coronavirus quarantine.

He opened up about life at his home in Norfolk and revealed a very relatable thought that's troubling him at the moment.

"I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

The Duke of Cambridge, who will turn 38 on June 21, spoke to King's Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during his visit, admitting, "I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolates and cakes."

Previously, Prince William had shared that he has a weak spot for chocolate back in Easter when he and his wife Kate Middleton conducted their first-ever video call royal engagement.

When Easter was approaching, the father of three said, "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!"

Kate Middleton, his wife, turned to him, laughed and quipped, "You keep eating it!"

Prince William is known for his sweet tooth and even shares a love of chocolate biscuit cake with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his step-mother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge regularly share news of their cooking wins and playtime with their kids at home.

It is no doubt that Prince William is joined by Kate, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two, in their kitchen at Anmer Hall.

Talking about parenting their little children, Kate Middleton spoke to the BBC in April and said that her kids have "got such stamina, I don't know how."

"Honestly, you get to the end of the day, and you write down the list of all the things that you've done on that day."

"You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it's amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Aside from baking and conducting work via video calls, Prince William and Kate have also been homeschooling their two older children.

Prince William admitted that it has been difficult for him since he has already forgotten his lessons in Math, while Kate, on the other hand, was able to establish a structure for her kids during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince William's recent outing came as the UK government has started to lift some restrictions, and some of the royal family members were able to step out publicly.

His dad, Prince Charles, who was once infected with the coronavirus, and his wife Camilla were the first senior royals to head out of lockdown to thank the frontline nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals for their help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Maybe once Prince William can go out more and do royal engagements outside of their country homes, he might not have time to bake.

But one thing that will surely remain is that he will never, ever get tired of chocolates, unlike Kate who sticks to healthy snacks like almond milk and berries.

