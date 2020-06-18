Jennifer Aniston Heartbreak: Actress Beyond Jealous After Brad Pitt Prioritized Angelina Jolie

Former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston was reportedly fuming after her ex-husband and rumored on-again lover Brad Pitt has put his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, his top priority.

In a report by Closer UK, it was reported that the "Ad Astra" actor arranged to help Aniston with her plans to adopt a baby after they have reunited at the SAG Awards last January.

Following that, however, Pitt has reportedly decided to make amends with Jolie because of their children.

Because of what happened, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor bailed on Aniston since his priority remains to be his children with his former co-actor at the same film.

Before Shiloh's 14th birthday, the "Maleficent" actress allegedly given Pitt permission to celebrate the special occasion as a family.

"Things are finally on an even keel with Brad and Angelina after a messy split. Brad prioritized the kids and made such an effort for Shiloh's birthday," the source told Closer.

"But the shift in Brad's behavior and his rekindled friendship with Angelina has left Jen feeling uneasy. She understands that the children come first, but she can't help wondering how this new dynamic might affect things between them."

The source further claimed that Jennifer Aniston took years to rebuild the trust she had for Brad Pitt, and now, she feels like she has been put to the side again because of Angelina Jolie.

"She's loved them reconnecting and had been hoping he could be a part of her life as she forges ahead with her adoption plans. But with Ange now back in the same mix, she fears it might not happen."

The two ladies in Pitt's life is said to be competing once again, with the insider claiming that tensions have reached an all-time high.

"There's no love lost between Jen and Ange, and it's no secret they'll never be friends because of the history between them," the source said.

"Jen feels as though she and Brad were really getting somewhere, and now their friendship might be put on the back burner as he turns his focus to Ange and the kids."

However, one should take this report with a grain of salt, as there is no confirmed report from reliable sources, nor have representatives from the star's camps have said that these stories are real.

Brad Pitt Fathered Secret Children?

Now To Love have recently reported that Brad Pitt has fathered two secret love children after a series of many hookups.

They claimed that the actor had a love child after hooking up with a few British women while filming "Interview With the Vampire" in the UK.

According to their insider, Brad Pitt panicked after learning that he got someone pregnant.

But since it has been alleged that Pitt and Aniston are back together, one of his main concerns is telling the actress the news.

Another unnamed insider claimed that Pitt fathered another child, but failed to provide details of their hookup.

The story has been debunked by Gossip Cop recently. The claims came after rumors that Pitt has also knocked up an LA-based woman.

