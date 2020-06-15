Angelina Jolie Dated Jennifer Aniston Ex-Husband Justin Theroux to Spite Her

The internet is filled with crazy stories and rumors about Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie.

It was reported that Justin Theroux, Jen's ex-husband, has been linked to several other women other than his former wife.

One of his rumored flings is said to be Jennifer Aniston's nemesis, Angelina Jolie.

In 2018, rumors circulated that the "Maleficent" actress planned to get revenge on Pitt and Aniston, who were apparently seeing each other at that time, by hooking up with the "Friends" actress' ex, Theroux.

Angelina Jolie's feud with Jennifer Aniston started when he was still married to Brad.

"I don't care how much chemistry Angie and Justin have, what they're doing to Jen is just plain cruel. She'll be devastated when she finds out. Can you imagine?" An insider told Life & Style.

Angelina Jolie, Justin Theroux 'Really Into Each Other'

However, the magazine also stated that Angelina and Justin have gone out "a bunch of times," and their friends reportedly think that the former partners of Brad and Jen had started developing feelings for one another.

The magazine further claimed that Angelina met Jen's ex-husband at a restaurant in NYC in August 2018 to discuss a movie project, but later discovered that both of them have something in common.

An insider told the tabloid, "Since that night, their relationship has only grown in momentum and intensity."

They further claim, "Friends wouldn't be surprised if they're sending steamy texts and having secret sleepovers. It's the best-kept secret, but it's not like Angie is worried about the romance getting out."

The source added that both Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux are really "into" each other.

New Idea claimed that the "Changeling" actress had actually "fallen" for Justin.

Gossip Cop debunked the report and called it bogus. When it was reported that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were dating again after Brad finalized his divorce to Angelina, all rumors published were all untrue, and the revenge claims that were said to be plans of Justin and Angelina are "implausible and absurd."

Justin Theroux A Womanizer?

Ever since his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in 2017, Justin Theroux has never made it relationship official with anyone.

It was reported that Justin Theroux was even crushing hard on former Disney actress Selena Gomez.

Another tabloid whipped up some threesome angle to Justin's love life, claiming that Justin Theroux was dating Selena Gomez and Emma Stone at the same time.

A source told NW, "Justin seemed to be very into Emma. He kept leaning over to her. It was obvious that he was flirting with her."

Another report even went as far as claiming that he's dating Jen's former "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox.

National Enquirer once claimed that Jen used to spy on all the women in Justin's life.

"Justin has been dating a long string of ladies, and Jen has been trying to find out what she can about ALL of them!"

But Gossip Cop has also debunked this baseless story. Though it's unsure who Justin Theroux sees these days, the actor still hasn't made it public.

