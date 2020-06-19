Rebel Wilson Dilemma: 'Pitch Perfect' Star Forced To Stay Heavy For Money

Rebel Wilson does not talk about her weight so much, because she's the epitome of someone who just accepts and loves who she is. This does not mean she did not want to lose weight though, or thought it unhealthy to be in her past size.

The issue is that she could not just lose weight. While she physically can, it was a matter of choosing her health and her career. According to the "Pitch Perfect" actress, she was compelled to maintain her past weight, even though she really wanted to lose it, because she was being paid to do so.

Now that she said it, it raises the idea of whether the Entertainment industry is truly healthy for those working there. If not accused of forcing artists to be too thin, there is now evidence that it is also paying artists to at a heavier weight, even if they personally do not want to be.

Wilson, despite not weighing the same as most of the American stars, still managed to make a name for herself in an industry that has unrealistic appearance expectations from its artists. This is not to say that Wilson is not pretty and vivacious in her own right (because she obviously is!) but she certainly made her name out of sheer talent. At least, that is what everyone thinks.

Being Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" would not sit well for other appearance-conscious artists, but she embraced the role well. Fans thought that she just loves her body so much that she could not care less about looking like the standard actress, but it turns out that the was in fact pressured too - to stay at the heavier side!

Because her role in the well-loved movie was tied to her weight, she cannot lose weight. Otherwise, she would lose the great amount of money being offered to her in exchange for being unhealthy. ""It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating. And I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit," Rebel shared to The Sun.

But she's stepping her foot down now and wants to prioritize her health, no matter what. She recently just lost 40 lbs and not a bit sorry about it. Instead, she plans to maintain her healthier lifestyle, no matter the roles she can potentially lose.

Rebel Wilson was truly determined to lose weight at the start of the year. She kicked off the New Year by claiming this would be the year of health for her. "I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much," she joked.

True enough though, because of the coronavirus pandemic, TV and film productions have shut down since March. Some are already starting up again in June, but Wilsom claims that no matter what, she is not getting off her fitness and health track anymore.

It has not been easy for the actress to lose wieght and not gain them all back though. She said that it can be particularly hard when she's stressed and just want to eat. Speaking with Australia's Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa, she said that she reallly needs to work on her emotional side as well as physical side, because she's an emptinal eater. If she does not control her mind, it would probably control her body and she'll end up eating everything.

