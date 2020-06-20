Meghan Markle Suffering: Meg's HORRIFYING Experience As Biracial Woman -- Exposed!

Meghan Markle has been a victim of racism multiple times. In fact, before she married into the royal family, she experienced a horrifying incident as a biracial woman.

Meghan recently spoke out about the terrifying death of African American man George Floyd, but little did people know that she is also a victim of discrimination and racism.

Earlier this month, the Black Lives Matter movement re-started across the country until it became an international campaign. The Duchess of Sussex bravely joined the effort by delivering a powerful speech during a virtual commencement ceremony in her former high school in Los Angeles.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," Meghan told the graduating class of 2020.

The Duchess also said that she is sorry for all the youth who have to grow up while witnessing such cruelty in the present times.

Despite her moving contribution in light of the protests, it was not the first time Meghan spoke about BLM.

Back in 2016, she penned an essay for Elle Magazine where she revealed the horrifying experiences she had to go through as a biracial woman.

"As a biracial woman, I watch in horror as both sides of a culture I define as my own become victims of spin in the media, perpetuating stereotypes and reminding us that the States has perhaps only placed bandages over the problems that have never healed at the root," the former "Suits" actress shared.

She also recalled the Ferguson protests in 2014 after the death of Michael Brown, who was also biracial, at the hands of the police.

Meghan A Victim of Racism, Too.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is still experiencing discrimination up to this day, also exposed how hard it was for her to grow up being a mixed-race. In fact, it even affected her career as an actress.

According to Meghan, she had several heart-wrenching moments from her childhood as a daughter to a black mother (Doria Ragland) and a white father (Thomas Markle).

In one instance, her mother was reportedly mistaken for a nanny. Some people also called her mother a racial slur while they were in a car park.

Moreover, in one Christmas holiday, Meghan said that she wanted a boxed set of Barbie dolls with a complete family -- a mother, father and two children. However, the sets only came in all black dolls or all white dolls.

To grant her wish, Thomas took both sets and customized the family for her.

"On Christmas morning, swathed in glitter-flecked wrapping paper, there I found my Heart Family: a black mum doll, a white dad doll, and a child in each colour," Meghan said, per The Express.

Despite all these, Meghan's childhood became a little tolerable since her parents "crafted the world around her" in pursuit of making her feel special rather than different.

Unfortunately, when she grew up and became an actress, Meghan struggled to find a role for herself since every casting she bumped into required someone specific.

"Every role had a label, every casting is for something specific. But perhaps it is through this craft that I found my voice," the Duchess of Sussex said before expressing her gratitude toward "Suits" for not giving a specific race for Rachel Zane. "They are simply looking for Rachel. In making a choice like that, the Suits producers helped shift the way pop culture defines beauty."

