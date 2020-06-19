Queen Devastation: Queen Elizabeth II Breaks Down With HEARTBREAKING News

Amid all the issues that the royal family is facing, Queen Elizabeth II was bombarded by another tragic news this week.

On June 18, reports about the death of Forces' Sweetheart and Her Majesty's close friend, Dame Vera Lynn, surfaced online.

Although her passing was the top trending news that day, the singer's personal assistant Susan Fleet revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was the first person to be told of her death.

Per The Express, Fleet said that the Queen was "very, very sad" after receiving the news. Her Majesty then reportedly paid tribute to the "We'll Meet Again" hitmaker by sending a private letter to her family.

Dame Vera's family also expressed how they were "deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers."

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also sent their tributes by publicly honoring her life through social media.

"Remembering Dame Vera Lynn," the royal couple said through Clarence House's Twitter and Instagram pages hours after her death was announced.

They posted it alongside three photos of Dame Vera, the first of which shows the singer standing outside the Buckingham Palace after receiving a DBE, an Outstanding Contribution Award from the monarchy for being the voice of thousands of people during World War II.

Queen's Last Memory of Dame Vera

Weeks before Dame Vera's death, Queen Elizabeth II was still able to show her admiration to the singer.

In April 2020, Her Majesty delivered a nationwide address in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In one part of her speech, she quoted Dame Vera Lynn's most famous song "We'll Meet Again."

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return," Queen Elizabeth II said, trying to deliver positivity amid the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.K. "We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Meanwhile, in one of Dame Vera's last interviews for The Sun, she mentioned Queen Elizabeth II's name and shared how delighted she was to hear the Queen use parts of her famous song.

"I watched the Queen's speech which was wonderful, but I didn't know that Her Majesty was going to finish up with the words, 'We will meet again'," Lynn told the news outlet. "I have met the Queen on a number of occasions.

Dame Vera added that everyone needs to have something and someone they can look up to during challenging times, and she said that the Queen is that person.

Meanwhile, she also spoke about how her song helped the country and soldiers during the darkest and lowest moments of World War II. Per Lynn, her song "We'll Meet Again" is a hopeful song -- one that is not only relatable during the past war but also amid the recent crisis.

"I think that the spirit of the Blitz is very much here as retired doctors and nurses return to work to help out, which is wonderful of them," Lynn went on.

