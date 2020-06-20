Lakers Owner Called A 'Whore' In Ugly Hate Mail -- Fires Back At Racist Sender

Los Angeles Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss slammed a so-called "fan" who sent her a hate mail that includes racist and misogynistic labels.

The 58-year-old sports executive took to Instagram to share a two-sentence typewritten letter from a self-proclaimed "huge Lakers fan."

It began by addressing the Lakers owner as a "whore" as the sender continued with more bitterness and sarcasm.

"After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n----- traitors and the NBA," the letter read.

The person even dragged the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant in his note.

"Go to hell and join [expletive] Kobe Bryant," the sender concluded.

The hate letter was signed by a man named Joe while his last name was covered by a black marking.

Lakers Owner Claps Back At Racist Hate Mail

Buss, on the other hand, explained that it was important to share the letter. With that said, she decided to post it on social media to show her hundreds of thousands of followers that the "hate is real and living out there."

"This is happening in our world TODAY. It's real and it exists," Buss wrote.

In her lengthy caption, she penned a message to the said Lakers fan.

"To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better? Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don't you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to."

Jeanie went on and admitted that she is used to receiving hate letters through the years, but she has opted not to "ignore" it this time.

The Lakers owner also urged her "white friends" to recognize that racism is a big deal in the country and it needs to be stopped.

"On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better," Buss furthered.

The Lakers president concluded her post with #juneteenth and #hatewontwin hashtags.

NBA Icon LeBron James Throws His Support To Jeannie Buss

Meanwhile, renowned basketball icon and Lakers star Lebron James showed his support to Buss.

The 35-year-old King James shared the post of the Lakers owner in his Instagram Story with the caption "LOVE YOU JEANIE!!!" At the bottom of the post, LeBron posted a middle finger emoji addressed to Joe, the letter sender.

Amid the ongoing mass protests against racial oppression and humanitarian issues, LeBron has been a vocal figure in the movement.

The Lakers star is using his platform to spread awareness and call out personalities and political figures to shed light on the plight of members of the African American community.

