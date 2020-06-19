Elon Musk Denies Doing DIRTY DEED With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made it to the headline for the wrong reasons ... again.

Following his recent success in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to be the first private company to launch humans into space, the industrial maverick has been linked to doing the dirty deed with his rumored ex Amber Heard and British supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Elon Musk Accused of Having a "Three-Way Affair" With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne

It came after the Daily Mail noted that Heard's friend and former neighbor Josh Drew revealed that Musk had a "three-way affair" with the actress and Victoria's Secret model.

He added that this took place at Johnny Depp's downtown LA penthouse in late 2016 after his split with the 34-year-old star.

A leaked video of Drew's deposition resurfaced when attorney Benjamin Chew asked if the actress was having an affair with Delevingne "while she was still married to Johnny Depp?" to which he responded: "Yes."

The lawyer then interrogated him and asked: "So they were having a three-way affair, correct?" Drew replied, "My understanding, yes."

Elon Musk Denies The Accusations

With this, the Tesla founder cleared his name and strongly denied the accusation.

"Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this," the 48-year-old technology mogul told Page Six.

In addition, Musk reiterated his association with Heard and pointed out that they only started dating after the "Drive Angry" actress filed a divorce with Depp.

"Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!" Musk emphasized.

Musk Urged Johnny Depp And Amber Heard To "Move On"

Musk also went on and advised the "Rum Diary" co-stars to "bury the hatchet and move on" with the legal case.

"Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!" Musk exclaimed.

Furthermore, previous reports mentioned that the tech billionaire and Heard had an on-off relationship from 2016 to 2018. Musk is currently with singer Grimes, even recently welcoming their son named X AE A-XII.

Meanwhile, the Vogue cover girl, who won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014, recently ended her almost two-year relationship with "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson in early May.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Never-Ending Court Drama

The controversial court battle between the two started in 2019 when Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife.

The 57-year-old actor filed a counter complaint against Heard stating that: "Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator."

This came after Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post, detailing her experience as the victim of domestic violence without naming the person.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Makes Loving Confession About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles